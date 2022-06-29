“Bronny James thinks LeBron James is pissed at Kyrie Irving for his $36 million PO”: 6’3 Sierra Canyon star hilariously likes a post showcasing fallout between Lakers and Nets stars

Bronny likes a post that suggests LeBron James is mad at Kyrie Irving for opting into his player option with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving sent in the NBA world into a tailspin yesterday as numerous reports flooded the interwebs about him being dissatisfied with the Brooklyn Nets. Essentially, the turmoil stemmed from Joe Tsai and Sean Marks being non-committal towards him and not wanting to give him the max after he proved just how unpredictable he could be.

With Irving having missed more games for the Nets than he played, it’s safe to say that fans haven’t been treated to a full taste of what the Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant tandem can be. With a full season’s worth of chemistry alongside a newly integrated Ben Simmons could very well lead to an NBA title.

However, in the midst of all the hubbub revolving around whether or not Kyrie would opt into his player option, the Lakers emerged as favorites to snag him. This could’ve been through a sign-and-trade or with him taking a $30 million pay-cut to be slotted into the Lakers’ taxpayer exception.

Bronny on the Kyrie Irving-LeBron James tandem.

Fast-forward to, well, today, and Kyrie Irving has opted into his $36 million player option, effectively leaving the Lakers high and dry. While the purple and gold could try for a sign-and-trade, the Nets have no incentive to take up any package from them as losing Irving could lead to losing Kevin Durant.

BleacherReport put out a meme regarding the situation, insinuating that LeBron James is quite mad at Kyrie for not opting out and signing with them instead. On Instagram, this post was liked by none other than Bronny James.

Bronny liked this with all due respect 😂 pic.twitter.com/L1fFbCjgV2 — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) June 27, 2022

While LeBron has been mum about these potential dealings, perhaps his eldest son knows something that we don’t and this could be our view into what the 4x champ is currently thinking.

