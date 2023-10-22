“For Someone Who Has Been Dragged Few Times in the Media”: Paul George Reacts to Getting GOAT Calls From Brandon Miller, Kiyan Anthony, and Others

Paul George recently appeared in front of the press to answer their questions after practice. Among the many questions raised, one reporter pointed out how several new rookies and young players look up to PG 13 as their favorite and an inspiration. In a video uploaded by Tomer Azarly on X, George replied how grateful he is to the younger generation’s top players to regard him as a role model.

The media has dragged PG unnecessarily throughout the past few years following his playoffs and inconsistency busts. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were featured as the poster boys of the load management allegations by the media on the Los Angeles Clippers team.

Perhaps hearing such sweet words from the younger generation did make George’s day much brighter and better. After all, PG13 himself is also one of the best shooting guards the league has ever seen.

Paul George responds to younger players regarding him as a role model

Paul George has been facing some scathing remarks from the media lately. The Clippers star’s inconsistency and injury issues have severely caused him to lack achievements. However, when a press reporter mentioned him as a role model to the younger generation, PG13 seemed quite pleased.

The 8x All-Star is glad that a young pool of talented and generational players can relate to his journey in the NBA. This motivates the Clippers All-Star to continue working hard and striving forward in his career.

“It’s just a cool moment I guess in my career for someone who has been dragged few times in the media by playoff moments or inconsistent moments. But, to have some of the top talents with me being their role model, It means a lot to me. It means I’ve been playing the game the right way… Just makes me want to keep going in that direction.”

Have a look at this clip from the media conference,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomerAzarly/status/1715877411160727958?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Paul George feels humbled by such admiration and credits all of these to the late legend Kobe Bryant. As a youngster, George looked up to the Mamba the way the younger generation looks up to him today. In a way, George sees all of these praises and appreciation flowing in as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Brandon Miller considers Paul George as his GOAT over Michael Jordan

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller and even Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony consider PG as their definite GOAT. For Kiyan, PG comes in his top three list, including Kobe Bryant and his father Carmelo Anthony. However, George still regards Kobe Bryant as his ultimate GOAT and influence amidst all of these GOAT comparisons.

During his early league years, Bryant was best known for supporting young players, including Paul George. In a recent episode of his podcast, George called this a humbling moment to be an inspiration to the young kids. PG sees it as a way of positively influencing emerging stars, just as Kobe Bryant did for him when he was young.