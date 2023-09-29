“Has A 70″ Vertical”: Ja Morant, Having Reverse Dunked on Jaren Jackson Jr., ‘Laughs’ At Grizzlies DPOY Admitting to Getting Put on a Poster

Ja Morant is one of the most talented young stars in the NBA. Playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, one of the most striking parts of his game is his athleticism. Ja is freakishly athletic and has impressed many with his incredible jumping ability and, of course, his amazing dunks. Recently, Jaren Jackson Jr. applauded Morant for his athleticism. Appearing on Podcast P with Paul George, shared by Clutchpoints, JJJ recalled how the 2020 Rookie of the Year dunked on him during practice. A story that Ja himself couldn’t help but laugh at on X (formerly Twitter).

A few months ago, both Ja and Jackson Jr. were in the All-Star Game. However, this time around, rather than finding themselves on the same team, they were on opposite ends of the court. Of course, this got Morant’s blood pumping, as he expressed his desire to dunk on his teammate. However, being the realist that he is, he knew that there would be only two possible outcomes. Either he dunks on JJJ or he gets blocked.

Ja Morant laughs at DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. after hearing a story about how he dunked on him

In an episode of Podcast P, Jaren Jackson Jr., the guest for the day, was asked about his teammate Ja Morant. In particular, given how incredible Ja is in games, is he just as incredible in practice? Well, as JJJ revealed he is more than incredible. In fact, he even dunked on the Defensive Player of the Year JJJ himself, shocking everyone.

He recalled how Ja got him on the first day of practice back in 2019. Coming down the court, Morant picked the dunk off the alley-opp. And, not just any alley-opp, it was a reverse alley-oop. Something that, despite saying it doesn’t matter, Jackson Jr. was clearly bothered by.

Of course, the story left Paul George and his co-host Jackie Long confused. After all, how could a rookie pull off a dunk like that on a future DPOY? But, as Jaren reminded them, this is Ja they were talking about. The player he claims “has a 70″ vertical”, and the player, who responded to this story on X with the laughing emoji.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JaMorant/status/1707598712053305514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It certainly is a wild story and one that PG13 admitted he could relate to, seeing as he had worked with another explosive dunker like Ja, Gerald Green. That being said, Morant is more than just a high-flyer. At the age of 24, he still has a lot of time left in his career, by the end of which, he will likely be considered one of the best to ever do it.

JJJ confirms that Ja has no intention of participating in the Slam Dunk Contest

Given Ja Morant’s dunking talent, many have wondered if he will ever participate in Slam Dunk Contest. However, as Jaren Jackson Jr. revealed on the same podcast, Ja has no intention of entering the same. In fact, Ja has been very straightforward with his thoughts about the dunk contest.

When asked about the 2024 edition, Morant made it clear that there is nothing in the world that would make him want to participate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1627084810622734337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s a shame we will never see Morant take part in the contest. However, when it comes to sports, the phrase “never say never” is always apt. So, while it may be a “no” right now, Ja may just change his mind in the future.