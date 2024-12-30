“Kevin Garnett’s All Time Lineup Is Awful”: Isiah Thomas ‘Calls Out’ Celtics Legend’s Hypothetical Starting 5

Some controversial picks often make their way into everyone’s list of greatest NBA starting five of all time. However, when Kevin Garnett listed out his hypothetical starting lineup on the MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME podcast, it received a lot of flak from fans. Even Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas deemed it to be laughable.

Zeke recently shared a clip from ‘NBA Fanatic’ on his Instagram story. The clip shows KG listing out his all-time starting lineup. There were some hits, some misses, and a major snub that was bound to raise eyebrows.

KG started with Magic Johnson as his starting point guard, and the late, great Kobe Bryant as his #2. Now, picking Kobe for two-guard isn’t a shocking take, but in the grand scheme, it means that Michael Jordan wouldn’t get a spot on the lineup. KG tried to clear things out by saying, “I know I’m supposed to say MJ…’coz he’s the God and we copied him and sh*t but I got Kob at my two.”

“I’mma put KD [Kevin Durant] at my three,” Garnett continued. He added Wilt Chamberlain at 5 and himself at 4 to complete his starting lineup. Even though Zeke didn’t add a comment of his own with the clip, he shared the video on his Instagram stories with the caption, “Kevin Garnett’s all time lineup is awful.”

Benching MJ and not including LeBron James in the all-time lineup is shocking. Moreover, the likes of Pete Maravich coming in as back-up PG also didn’t sit well with many fans. Rasheed Wallace was also a surprising pick along with Vince Carter.

But the names that KG went with are some of the best players of all time. Magic is arguably the greatest PG ever, Kobe’s records speak for him and he’s the best two-guard after MJ. KD also is one of the greatest scorers ever. Chamberlain and Wallace’s placement might be questionable to some, but they were dominant players in their prime.

Isiah Thomas ranked the five best players he played against

The two-time NBA Champion played in the Bad Boys era of the Detroit Pistons and he dominated the league for a while. In his prime, Zeke faced several great players, most of them frequently feature on the all-time list. During an April 2020 interview with Bill Reiter of CBS Sports, Thomas was asked to rank the five best players he competed against.

The Pistons legend named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Julius Erving on his list. The ranking of this list was controversial as well because MJ is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time.

While some people appreciated the fact that Zeke named Jordan on his list, despite their bitter rivalry, most fans had a problem with MJ being ranked at #4.