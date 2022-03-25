“I was fined $156,000 for missing Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron James!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green shares the absurdity of technical fouls he received against San Antonio

Warriors’ Draymond Green opens up about his latest $25,000 fine, talks about its absurdity, and how it doesn’t affect him anymore

At this point, everyone who knows about Draymond Green knows that he isn’t afraid to speak up about what’s on his mind. It doesn’t matter whether he’s talking about the team’s ownership and front office or if it’s about other players in the league, or it’s any social cause, Green always speaks what’s on his mind. The same applies on the basketball court, just, with 10x the passion.

We saw a case of the same, not too long ago. As the Warriors hosted the Spurs for their first game after Stephen Curry‘s injury, Draymond Green picked up two quick technicals in the 3rd quarter and was ejected from the game.

Here’s the play that had Draymond originally upset with the referees. He was ejected shortly afterwards. pic.twitter.com/1IdvTvZDjB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

A few days after the game, it was announced that Draymond has been fined $25,000 for the same. Green chose to pick up the topic and talk about the same in this week’s episode.

Draymond Green his recent fine, and the fine he received during the 2016 NBA Finals

Back in 2015-16, the Golden State Warriors were having the best season ever. They put up an NBA record of 73 wins in the regular season, overtaking the 72-wins ’95-96 Bulls. The Dubs made their way back into the NBA Finals, after coming back from a 3-1 deficit against Kevin Durant and the Thunder. They took an early 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, only to lose the next 3 games and the championship.

The effort went downhill after Draymond Green was suspended in Game 5 of the Finals. In his episode this week, DG picked up the same, as he discussed his latest $25k fine as well.

“Yesterday it was released that I was fined $25,000,” Green said. “At this point, I really don’t care about the fine or whatever. I got suspended in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, like that was the absolute worst thing you could do to me. I got fined for that. That fine, at that time, was $156,000.… So, to be fined this $25,000, it’s like the worst thing that you can do to me you’ve already done.”

If what Green described is true, the suspension not only cost him a ring but also over $150k!

Also, as Steve Kerr mentioned post the Spurs game, Draymond has earned the right to get those calls. He didnt get them against the Spurs, he objected, and instead of listening, the refs T-ed him up. Hopefully, the league looks at the matter and the referees can get a little more stingy with their technicals. With playoffs coming, all these technicals just take away from the fun of the game.