Forgoing His 4th UNC Year For $555,000, Michael Jordan Claimed 21 Years Later LeBron James’ Debut From High School Was Better Than Kobe Bryant’s

Michael Jordan was a household name even before setting foot on the NBA hardwood. His three-year stint playing for the UNC Tar Heels made him a hyped prospect for the 1984 draft. In those three years, Jordan averaged 17.1 points and 5 rebounds. Apart from winning the NCAA Championship in 1982, MJ also clinched the Naismith and the Wooden College Player of the Year awards, among a bunch of other accolades. In 1984, the 6-foot-6 Shooting Guard wanted to return for his fourth and final year. Instead, coach Dean Smith convinced his star player to declare for the draft. A move that allowed the prospect to earn $555,000 in his rookie season. 21 years later, the Chicago Bulls legend revealed his opinion on players such as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant entering the league straight out of high school.

In the late 1990s, players like Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, and Tracy McGrady began the trend of joining the NBA straight out of high school. Prior to Garnett’s decision to declare for the 1995 Draft, during Michael Jordan’s era, it wasn’t a precedent to witness such events occur.

Michael Jordan believed that players shouldn’t directly become a pro after high school

In 2005, Michael Jordan sat down with Marvin Shanken for an iconic interview for Cigar Aficionado. During the wide range of questions asked, Shanken also interrogated Jordan for his opinions on players turning pro at a young age. According to MJ, who only declared for the draft after three years of the college experience, youngsters shouldn’t be allowed to go directly from high school into the pros.

Shanken had a valid counterquestion ready, giving live examples of successful players who were drafted out of high school – Garnett, Bryant, and LeBron. Lauding LBJ, His Airness stated that the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School star was the only such example who found instant success in the league. The rest all took a minimum of three years before establishing themselves as elite players in the NBA.

“But you’re talking about one player, LeBron James, who’s been very successful in his first two years. Kobe [Bryant], Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Jermaine O’Neal—all those guys took at least three years before they adapted to what they had to do as professional basketball players,” Jordan argued.

Only a year after this interview, the NBA discontinued the practice of drafting high school players. Seems like MJ’s voice resonated with then-commissioner David Stern.

MJ was scared of Dean Smith

Michael Jordan is known for being a highly competitive athlete who would intimidate his opponents. Opponents and even his own teammates feared going up against the widely-regarded GOAT. However, there are a few people who have instilled fear in Jordan.

Apart from his parents being strict with him, Jordan was scared of only one man in the basketball world – Dean Smith. His coach at the University of North Carolina, Jordan created a special bond with Smith. Till today, Mike acknowledges Smith’s impact on his illustrious career.