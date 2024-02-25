Is Michael Jordan a Billionaire and Other FAQs About Bulls Legend’s Net Worth

Jan. 26, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan in attendance against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Bobcats defeated the Suns 114-107. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Is Michael Jordan a Billionaire?

Yes, Michael Jordan is a billionaire. In 2015, Forbes declared that Michael Jordan became the first athlete to achieve the status. At the time, they reported that more than $700 million of MJ’s $1.1 billion net worth was driven by his majority ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertisement

The magazine also reported that he was the 1741th richest person in the world and 513th in the USA in 2015. In 2023, Forbes listed Michael Jordan as the first athlete to hit the $3 billion mark and also acknowledged him as a part of the Forbes 400 club. He is currently rated as the 361st richest American on the list.

Advertisement

How much did Michael Jordan sell the Hornets for?

In 2023, before the 2023-24 season, Michael Jordan sold his majority stakes in Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion, enabling him to accumulate a profit of $2.25 billion. In 2010, MJ bought the majority stakes for $275 million, and under his watch, Hornets’ valuation increased by $1.3 billion. Selling his majority stakes enabled him to enter the Forbes 400 list and his net worth is expected to soar further past $4 billion sooner than later.

How much did Michael Jordan earn from Nike last year?

As per Forbes, in 2023, Michael Jordan earned $330 million in profits through the Jordan brand, which is associated with Nike. Ever since signing a deal with Nike in 1984 as an NBA rookie, Jordan’s billionaire status has been a result of his collaboration with Nike. Air Jordans remain the most popular basketball shoe brand.

How much did Michael Jordan earn from the NBA?

Compared to his business ventures, as an NBA hooper, Michael Jordan made merely $94 million. During his 16-season-long NBA career, he was only the highest-paid player in the league twice. During the 1996-97, he became the first NBA athlete to earn more than $30 million.

He did sign a record-breaking one-year, $33,140,000 contract with the Chicago Bulls for the 1997-98 season, a valuation that wasn’t reached till the 2017-18 season when Stephen Curry’s annual salary exceeded the amount. Apart from that, MJ’s NBA earnings never exceeded $4,000,000.

Season Total Earnings 1984-85 $555,000 1985-86 $630,000 1986-87 $737,500 1987-88 $845,000 1988-89 $2,050,000 1989-90 $2,300,000 1990-91 $2,500,000 1991-92 $3,250,000 1992-93 $4,000,000 1993-94 $4,000,000 1994-95 $3,850,000 1995-96 $3,850,000 1996-97 $30,140,000 1997-98 $33,140,000 2001-02 $1,000,000 2002-03 $1,030,000

How much has Michael Jordan earned from Nike since 1984?

Michael Jordan has probably earned over $1.5 billion through Nike, as of 2023. Jordan’s initial deal with Nike in 1984 earned him $500,000 per year. Since his Air Jordan brand became the hottest shoe commodity in the market, the business maestro has turned up unprecedented profits. In 2022, the Jordan brand generated a revenue of $5.2 billion, making it the most successful Nike brand.