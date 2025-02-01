Former 3x All-Star Believes Ja Morant is the Face of the NBA: Is He Right?

Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) rebounds during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Gilbert Arenas has certainly been prone to spout off hot takes since starting his own show. However, the three-time All-Star may have thrown out one of his more debatable takes in recent days. During an episode of Gil’s Arena, the 43-year-old was quick to crown Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant as the next face of the NBA.

Gil did underline how Morant had a drop off in his production following his suspension, but the league is just waiting for him to get back to form. He also explained how the players who get young fans excited are bound to receive more attention and hype. “It’s gonna be [Morant],” Arenas said. “Because the person who controls the kids controls the market.”

"When the NBA is ready, Memphis is coming off that guy." Gil pins Ja Morant as the next face of the NBA.

Ja Morant has still put on a show despite underwhelming numbers

Following a disastrous injury-riddled campaign that saw the Grizzlies finish 27-55, the team has turned their fortunes around admirably this season. Memphis currently boasts a 32-16 record, third-best in the Western Conference, yet Ja Morant has underwhelmed for the majority of the season.

The 25-year-old’s numbers are all down from the past three seasons. Morant is averaging just 20.3 points on 44.5% shooting, the worst efficiency of his career.

Morant’s numbers haven’t jumped off the page as they have in past years, but the star playmaker is still responsible for several of the NBA’s most memorable moments thus far. The 6-foot-2 point guard is among the most explosive athletes in the league and has proven that with multiple posterizing dunks over the course of the NBA’s opening months.

Still, there are many other young superstars who have made a better case than Morant to be the next face of the league.

Becoming the face of the NBA is a high honor

Gil’s statement was already bold before considering Morant’s drop off this season. However, his take becomes even more egregious when considering the laundry list of young players who have stepped up their game, arguably overtaking Morant.

While the two-time All-Star will rank amongst the NBA’s most entertaining players through his prime, it takes more than that to become the face of the league. Transcendent talent is obviously a key trait for former faces, but it was also their personalities and unique approaches to the game that made them so special.

The NBA has struggled with who to market as the current generation of stars begins to close out their careers. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have been the faces of the league for over a decade, but all three have made it clear they don’t have much time left on an NBA court.

As of now, though, players like Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have much stronger cases than Morant to take over that mantle.

Morant is an All-NBA caliber talent, but not a potential face of the league

The Grizzlies as a whole have stepped up this season, so Morant’s declining stats can somewhat be attributed to having a more productive cast around him. However, after seeing what young talents like Wemby, SGA, LaMelo Ball, and Cade Cunningham have done this season, it will be an uphill battle for Morant to get his name back into the conversation.

While his focus is clearly on winning this season, Morant undoubtedly has the skill to become an All-NBA point guard in future seasons. He would have been a worthy candidate if this discussion had been had three years ago, but in the current state of the league, Ja is just one of many up-and-coming star guards.