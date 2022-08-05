Charles Barkley’s $40 million career earnings are the reason behind his ‘Inside the NBA’ TV personality

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley talks about how he manages to stay true to himself and speak up without filters

Getting into the NBA is a huge deal. Thousands of kids try to make it into the league every year, but they fail to do so. However, those who do make it, can have their entire life sorted, if they utilize their earnings well. The bare minimum pay in the NBA currently is $900,000. This falls almost $300,000 above the barometer to qualify as the top 1% in the USA.

When you’re a superstar in the league, the money that comes your way is insanely high. Drafted in 1984, Charles Barkley played 16 seasons in the NBA. In those 16 seasons, Chuck solidified himself as one of the game’s greats and earned above $40 million from NBA salaries alone.

He has built a net worth of over $50 million, and that is only set to grow with his work on Inside the NBA and endorsement deals. In an interview once, Charles Barkley talked about how this earning has helped him become the way he is.

Charles Barkley relies on his basketball earnings to stay his unabashed self

Charles Barkley is one of the most outspoken personalities. He speaks what’s on his mind, and has no filter. Chuck has often landed in trouble because of his statements, but that never seems to discourage him from saying what’s on his mind.

In an interview, Chuck explained why he can be the way he is.

“I pick my battles very carefully. Everything’s not worth arguing over. When something serious comes out, I’m not afraid. I’ve discovered I have a little leeway because I have basketball money. A lot of people cannot be honest on television because this is their job. People don’t really wanna hear the truth!”

Yet another brutally honest reply, and one wouldn’t expect anything else from the Chuckster. People love him for who he is, even though if that lands him in trouble every now and then.