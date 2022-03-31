“Ben Simmons is a Lamborghini on steroids”: Chris Johnson breaks down how Nets star is going to transform Brooklyn to Gilbert Arenas

Ben Simmons finally has a new home, and according to his trainer Chris Johnson, his training is going to take the Brooklyn Nets to the next level.

The biggest concern about Simmons in the past has been his lack of shooting ability. Of course, it was his lack of shooting that really resulted in Simmons being on the Nets.

In last year’s playoffs, Simmons had a horrific performance against the Atlanta Hawks, defined by missed free throws, passing up an open layup, and being unable to play late game because he was a liability on offense.

Trade rumors ran rampant after Simmons’ performance, and even head coach Doc Rivers wouldn’t commit to saying Simmons could be part of a championship team.

However, now that he’s in Brooklyn, Simmons has a chance of turning his career around, and Johnson really believes that he has the ability to turn the Nets into a scary team when he returns.

Ben Simmons helping Goran Dragic warm up 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QbTQqhBMoh — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) March 26, 2022

Ben Simmons could really hit his stride with the Nets

Every year, we’ve been subjected to videos of Ben Simmons shooting around in practice, drilling threes and knocking down jump shots with relative ease.

However, it has never translated to the regular season. Simmons has always been uncomfortable taking shots, and it was something Doc Rivers explicitly mentioned in a press conference after the 76ers game 7 loss to the Hawks last year.

“You can’t have a guy on the court who’s afraid to shoot the basketball.” Chuck on Ben Simmons’ shooting struggles in Game 7 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/hHNY7Rjecy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

However, his trainer Chris Johnson believes that the process takes time, and that now Simmons is finally ready to get it going with the Nets. He sat down with Gilbert Arenas and discussed Simmons’ process and what it takes to develop a skill.

Johnson explained how developing any skill takes a long amount of time and that’s why we haven’t been able to see Simmons at his best ability. Additionally, he talked about how Simmons could be one of the hardest-to-guard players in the league because of his athleticism.

His speed is incredible, and his ability to stop on a dime and hit a shot could become an incredibly unstoppable move. Johnson described Simmons as a ‘Lamborghini on steroids’ because of how quick he is. You can watch the full video here, and he speaks about the Lambo comparison at around the 2:27 mark of the video.

If Simmons can slide in alongside Durant and Irving well, then the Nets truly may be the team to beat in the East. Simmons’ defensive presence is incredible, and he’s a great facilitator with his impeccable passing skills.

Along with that, Simmons is big for a guard. He stands at 6’10”, making him a nightmare for opposing defenses if he gets inside. Now, it’s just a matter of adding that second layer to his game which Johnson believes will happen.

