Former Celtic Brian Scalabrine’s Hilariously ‘Disinterested’ Reaction To Jayson Tatum’s Game-Winner Goes Viral

Jayson Tatum was responsible for a mini-earthquake in Boston and the roof damage inside the TD Garden, as the forward hit an incredible buzzer-beating game-winner against the Raptors. While everyone in attendance couldn’t contain their excitement, former Celtic Brian Scalabrine did it with ease and had a completely stoic reaction to Tatum’s shot.

It’s unclear why he looked so unbothered by the game-winner. Was he secretly rooting for the Raptors? That’s unlikely as he has never played for the franchise. Did he expect Tatum to hit the game-winner? Regardless of his faith in him, it is hard for anyone to contain their excitement after an incredible moment like that.

Brian Scalabrine's reaction to the game winner 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lyUBblq0rt — Per Sources (@PerSources) November 17, 2024

Perhaps he didn’t want to look biased towards the Celtics? He works as an analyst for NBC Boston, so rooting for the 18-time NBA champions is a prerequisite. Only Scalabrine can explain why he was apathetic towards one of the biggest moments of the Celtics’ season so far.

He may not have enjoyed Tatum’s game-winning shot, but he likely enjoyed his overall display.

Jayson Tatum does it all for the Celtics

The forward had an underwhelming night as a scorer by his lofty standards, as he shot only 7-of-19 from the field, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc. When he wasn’t building a brick house, Tatum hustled hard to clean up the glass and facilitate his teammates.

He finished with 11 rebounds, and nine assists, leading the Celtics in both categories. This marked only the second time this season that the 26-year-old did not score at least 28 points in a game. But despite having a rough shooting night, he had the confidence, self-belief, and most importantly, the skill to bank that three-point shot.

Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji did a terrific job staying close to Tatum and played nearly flawless defense. However, the five-time All-Star channeled Mamba Mentality and hit the buzzer-beater to remind the voters that he, too, deserves to be in the MVP race.