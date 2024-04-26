“76ers Must Say Something About Joel Embiid’s Face!”: Sports Doctor Demands More Clarity On The All-Star’s Shocking Condition

Despite putting up a playoff career-high tonight, Joel Embiid has gone viral on social media after horrific details of a nerve-related injury were revealed. Brian Sutterer, a sports doctor, pointed out that Embiid’s left side of the face seemed partially paralyzed. Speaking about the scary implications of the injury, Sutterer took to YouTube demanding the Philadelphia 76ers give more clarity on the issue.

Advertisement

In a nearly eight-minute long video titled “The 76ers MUST Say Something About Joel Embiid’s Face”, Brian Sutterer explained just how serious the cranial nerve VII injury is. The MD got Philadelphia supporters concerned after disclosing that recovery time from the injury could take weeks and even months.

Sutterer revealed the main risk that Embiid could suffer – being unable to control his eyelids. Before asking the Sixers to drop their “privacy” policy regarding the injury’s information, Sutterer also claimed that there could be major implications if JoJo got his cornea scratched.

“This could be something that could continue for weeks, months, and in some cases doesn’t 100% improve… The main risk is really just that you can’t close your eyelid. If somebody comes in if you get a finger to the face you’re not going to be able to close your eyelid for that protective mechanism to prevent your cornea from getting scratched,” the doctor said.

Following Game 3 of the ongoing first-round series, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed some information regarding the Bell’s Palsy issue that Embiid has been dealing with since the beginning of the play-in tournament.

The Philadelphia 76ers are yet to release a statement or any further information about the horrific incident. However, with Joel Embiid being able to play 39 minutes per game across the first three duels, there is hope among fans that the injury isn’t as serious as Sutterer explains it to be.

Despite Bell’s Palsy, Joel Embiid has recorded 37.7 points per game this series

The left side of Joel Embiid’s face is visibly deformed. Despite it being a matter of concern, Embiid’s having a terrific season. Not allowing the injury to prevent him from suiting up for nearly 40 minutes per game, the 2023 MVP has recorded a staggering 37.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, per ESPN. He narrowly missed out on a back-to-back MVP award because of a knee injury that had him sidelined for more than the NBA’s allowed games.

While it may seem as though the nerve-related injury hasn’t prevented Embiid from going on a scoring outburst, the two-time MVP explained just how “annoying” the same has been. Following a 50-point scoring outburst, Embiid told the reporters:

The Bell’s Palsy issue isn’t the only injury that Embiid is struggling with. Moving around with a slight limp, it is evident that the seven-time All-Star hasn’t completely recovered from the knee injury he sustained in January.

Embiid has been receiving hate throughout the series. Even when he led the Philly side to a Game 3 victory, fans criticized him for taking 21 attempts from the free throw line. Dealing with a knee and nerve injury, Joel Embiid deserves a lot more empathy. Realistically, if Embiid can still don the jersey and set foot on the hardwood for 35+ minutes per game, the Sixers still have a great shot at clinching the series.