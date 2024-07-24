“Disrupting the Chemistry”: When Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Discussed Toni Kukoc Ahead of Barcelona Olympics

June 16, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls with their six championship trophies. Left to right in the front row are Luc Longley, Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman (leaning back), Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and Chicago Mayor Richard Daley at a championship rally at Grant Park in Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

During the 1992 Olympics, Team USA was on a mission to put basketball on the international map. However, during the games against Croatia, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had a different agenda on their mind. The Bulls duo wanted to suffocate Toni Kukoc, who was signed with the Bulls but was still playing in Europe at the time.

Jordan and Pippen made their resentment against Kukoc known by stating that the way he was being hyped up, he would end up disrupting the team dynamics when he played for Chicago. During an interview before the Olympics, MJ said, “From what people have told me, he could’ve made our team better but at the circumstances that his name was being talked about, was disrupting the chemistry of our team. You know, Pippen was looking forward to another contract, but they talked about bringing in Kukoc which could’ve been competitive situation in terms of money and deal.”

Pippen felt the same way about Kukoc, except he was the one being tricked by the Bulls. The seven-time All-Star said that the Bulls were holding off the negotiation of his contract because they were too invested in Kukoc and seeing him in the Bulls jersey. Both the legends of the franchise, but especially Pippen was underpaid for the majority of his time with the Bulls.

Once the team started establishing dominance in the league, he felt that it was finally his time to get the money that he deserved. However, the Bulls were offering a $15,300,000 deal to Kukoc while ignoring Pippen.

Barcelona Olympics broadcast on The Dream Team with Bob Costas 📺 NBA On NBC Focuses on the effects of the (then recent) breakup of the former Yugoslavia basketball teams on the night before Team USA is set to play Croatia. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippin discuss Toni Kukoc… pic.twitter.com/9nV4lsoDSN — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) July 21, 2024

Scottie said, “You know, at the time, I did feel like they were holding off on negotiating my contract because of him. But you know, there was nothing I could do, it was really out of my power. I’d love to see him come and help the team, but I don’t think we need to bend over backwards for him.”

Although it wasn’t a single reason, MJ and Pippen’s resentment towards Kukoc kept him away for three years. The two veterans felt that including him in the squad would do more harm than good to the Bulls.

Toni Kukoc made his Bulls debut in 1993

Kukoc was picked by the Bulls in the 1990 NBA Draft, and they were excited about bringing him on board. While he was so close to living his dream of playing in the NBA, it wasn’t until 1993, when the Bulls had already three-peated the league and Michael Jordan was into his first retirement that Kukoc made his debut.

He faced the Dream Team in the Olympics where Jordan and Pippen were hell-bent on giving him a tough time on the court. From picking him up at half court to staying in his face during possessions, the Bulls duo restricted Kukoc in the first matchup at just four points while he shot two of 11 and had 7 turnovers.

When they met the second time, Kukoc ended the game with 16 points and even though his team lost 85-117, he earned MJ’s respect. After that, he was accepted in the Bulls camp and was an integral part of the second three-peat from 1996 to 1998.