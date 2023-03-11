“Why Do This to Another Black Man?”: JaVale McGee Opens up About Shaquille O’Neal’s Relentless Bullying to Draymond Green

Shaquille O’Neal, contrary to how he is shown in the media, was once capable of being extremely mean and vicious. Though after his highly successful career in the NBA, O’Neal has become milder as an analyst and entrepreneur. That being said, there are moments Shaq proves he is still capable of being as mean and dominating.

The 7ft 1′ legend has, over the years, targeted many former and current players for things he did not approve of. But two names, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee, have remained constant in Shaq’s ‘to-bully’ list. McGee spoke of the ‘special treatment’ he has received from O’Neal over the years on the Draymond Green Show. The Mavericks center revealed the impact of his continued appearance on ‘Shaqtin’ a fool’ and being the butt of Shaq’s jokes.

Also read: “LeBron James Cashed His Check, Gave me $2000”: Former PR Manager Recalls The King’s First Expenditure From Nike Paycheck

JaVale McGee was frustrated by Shaquille O’Neal hounding him on Shaqtin’ a fool

McGee was on the Draymond Green Show when the host, Green, asked him about how his appearance on Shatin’ a fool ended. He explained how the final straw was a video of him missing a layup. He also claimed that it wasn’t a video worth being put on Shaqtin’ a fool but was added to the show to spite him.

McGee: “I was like ‘Did they just put me on Shaqtin’ a Fool for missing a layup?’ Not air balling a layup, nothing crazy. Just went coast to coast. I might have did a move. This is it, bro. I’m not going for this s**t no more.” He continued, “first of all, you’re a perennial Hall of Famer. Your reach is global. Kids in villages in China who know Shaq is. So, the fact that you keep putting this narrative out there about me, why? Do I know somebody you know that you feel a certain type of way about something? Or is there a reason that this is happening? Like why do this to another black man? At that point, I just didn’t understand why I need to be the butt of his jokes.”

McGee’s mom criticized Shaq for bullying her son

McGee’s mother, Pamela, like her son’s then-teammate Kevin Durant was fed up with Shaquille O’Neal targeting her son incessantly. While on Undefeated, Pamela asked for O’Neal to be fired for his ‘cyberbullying.’

Pamela: “He cyberbullied my son. Totally inappropriate. Shaquille needs to lose his job or be suspended. The NBA needs to make a stand. If you really want to get technical with it, it’s bullying. We all have little jokes and stuff. But when you continue to pick on just one person – as his career is resurrecting – there’s nothing to it but bullying. And it’s unacceptable. You can’t allow someone to continue to do this who represents TNT and the NBA.”

The beef got to the point that even Lucille O’Neal got involved. She ordered Shaquille O’Neal to immediately end the squabble. Shaq accepted his mother’s advice and announced he would never target McGee again.

Also read: “Ja Morant Clearly Has Spun Out”: Isiah Thomas Blames the Grizzlies for 23-year-old star’s Acts of Aggression