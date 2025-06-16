Former Celtic Urges Grizzlies To Trade Ja Morant And Jaren Jackson Jr Amid Desmond Bane News

Mar 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react ons the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena | Credits- Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even before the NBA offseason has officially begun, the Memphis Grizzlies have gotten down to business. They’ve set the tone for the summer by pulling off a major trade that no one saw coming.

The Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks (16th pick in 2025; unprotected 2026, 2028, and 2030), and a 2029 first-round pick swap (top-two protected). A bit surprising? You’re not alone. This trade has lit a fire underneath the NBA fan community. It has sparked a lot of debate about what Memphis’ future plans are, especially surrounding their star point guard, Ja Morant.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the move during a solo episode of Road Trippin’. Although commending Orlando for making the move, he ultimately felt the Grizz gave up too much draft capital for Bane.

Bane, 26, was a sleeper pick in the 2020 Draft, going 30th overall and spending five seasons with the Grizzlies. He’s averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over his career, with a strong 2024–25 season posting 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

A career 41.0% shooter from deep with 812 made threes, Bane brings much-needed shooting to Orlando. The Magic ranked last in the league this season, hitting just 31.8% of their three-point attempts. But, the amount of picks Orlando gave up for the guard is Big Perk’s bone of contention.

“I’d be damned if I would have given up four unprotected picks. I mean, damn, I don’t believe [Portland] got that much for Jrue Holiday [from] the Boston Celtics,” he said.

Memphis could be headed for a roster overhaul. Since their 2022 run to the Western Conference Semis, the Grizzlies have gone just 2–8 in the playoffs, with Morant flashing elite talent but lacking consistency, and Jackson Jr. anchoring the defense but fading offensively and struggling with fouls.

That’s why Perkins wants them to focus on the future and cut ties with the two, especially with the 2025 Draft class featuring some great prospects on the defensive end. “If I am the Memphis Grizz, I’d blow it up. I’d trade Jaren Jackson Jr, and I’d trade Ja Morant, especially if you can’t go out there and get a Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. I get it: Ja is a special talent, a generational talent, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is a borderline All-Star, but those two guys are not going to win you a championship by themselves. The proof is in the pudding.”

That being said, the Grizzlies could retool around their core by adding role players who align with their timeline and plug existing gaps. The Bane trade signaled that the trade market this summer will be active, to say the very least.

Whether the Grizzlies trade Morant for another superstar or flip Jackson Jr. for more draft picks remains to be seen.