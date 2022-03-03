Is Lonzo Ball playing tonight vs Atlanta Hawks? Chicago Bulls release injury update for their guard ahead of matchup against Trae Young and Co

Will defensive guard Lonzo Ball be available for the Bulls ahead of their important Eastern Conference clash against Hawks?

The Chicago Bulls have been a pleasant surprise this year. They currently sit as the 2nd seed in a tough Eastern Conference and boast of an impressive 39-23 record. However, defensive guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t really been the reason why….especially as of late.

The 27-year-old hasn’t stepped up on the court for nearly two months now. Ball suffered a nasty knee injury on Jan 14 against the Warriors and has been out ever since. The original timeline for Ball was that he’d miss 6-8 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Chicago Bulls and guard Lonzo Ball are expected to make a decision on undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury in his left knee in the next 24-to-48 hours, a procedure that would sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 20, 2022

However, the latest injury update might change all that and will please the Bulls fanbase. That being said, the question still remains, will he suit up against the Hawks tonight? Read on and find out…

Will Lonzo Ball take the court against the Atlanta Hawks?

As per the latest injury report, Lonzo Ball is ‘out’ versus the Hawks and looks all set to continue his recovery. In fact, the 27-year-old has missed the last 22 outings for Bulls following a left foot knee injury he suffered during a game against Golden State.

However, all that might change soon as head coach Billy Donovan and the squad appear optimistic that Lonzo is essentially on schedule with his recovery timeline. Lonzo got surgery for this knee injury and started his recovery ever since then.

Lonzo Ball continues to do straight-ahead running as he rehabs knee, per Billy Donovan. Next steps: Change of direction running + ramp up intensity of sprints On Friday, Ball will be 5 weeks into 6-8 week recovery timeline. Donovan: “Nothing has changed with his time schedule” — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) February 28, 2022

The Bulls have really missed him since his injury, especially on the defensive end of the ball. They have 12-10 over that time, thanks to DeMar DeRozan, who has catapulted himself into MVP conversations. The only silver lining in Ball’s absence is the emergence of rookie Ayo Dosunmo.

The 22-year-old is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 23 games as a starter this season. Expect him to make the start alongside Zach Lavine in the backcourt against the Hawks.

AYO DOSUNMU JUST WENT ALLEN E. IVERSON ON TRAE YOUNG pic.twitter.com/cZ0iVBhCLF — DaWindyCityFS (@DaWindyCityFS) February 25, 2022

When healthy, Lonzo Ball is one of the most important members of the team. The 26-year-old is one of the tenacious defenders around and takes on the opponent’s best guard. They will certainly miss his services against Hawks, who have one of the best guards in Trae Young.

That being said, there’s no real reason for the Bulls to rush him back into the mix, especially with the rest of the team playing at such a high level. A healthy, rested and hungry Lonzo is going to be a daunting proposition for opponents once the Playoffs arrive.