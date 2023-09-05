23 Years Before Getting Arrested for $14,000 Theft, Rex Chapman Showed Magic Johnson His Commitment With $50,000 Check

In 1991, Magic Johnson made the tragic announcement of retirement from the NBA, after being diagnosed HIV positive. During this time, Johnson championed the cause of spreading awareness about this disease, eventually founding his own HIV and AIDS foundation. Retired NBA star Rex Chapman was one of the first to show support for Magic’s initiative by donating a $50,000 cheque to the foundation. This incident was reported 23 years prior to Chapman being arrested for a theft of $14,000 in a shoplifting incident. Johnson was touched by Chapman’s gracious donation, which is summed up in the book ‘When The Game Was Ours’ by Johnson and Larry Bird.

Rex Chapman, who was a star point guard for the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Bullets in the 80s, had faced an immense struggle in recovering from addiction after his retirement. However, his dealing with Magic Johnson and supporting a just cause does display a glimpse of his kind heart and thoughtful nature.

Magic Johnson was touched by Rex Chapman’s gesture

When Magic Johnson announced he had contracted the HIV disease in 1991, the entire NBA community was shocked. Perhaps, this was one of the most tragic announcements by a world-renowned sportsperson from the United States. Following his retirement, post this shocking reveal, Johnson dedicated his life to championing the cause of spreading awareness about AIDS and HIV.

In 1991, Magic Johnson founded his eponymous foundation, which strives towards raising AIDS/HIV awareness, treatment, and prevention, and helping economically disadvantaged communities to receive greater benefits. During the early days, Hornets point guard Rex Chapman was one of the first NBA athletes to show his support for the cause.

“He [Magic Johnson] was also genuinely touched to receive a personal check for $50,000 from Charlotte Hornets and Washington Bullets guard Rex Chapman, who was not particularly close to Magic but who explained in his brief note that he felt ‘compelled to help with a wonderful cause.'”

Rex Chapman was indeed a generous man who understood the cause Magic Johnson stood for. However, after his retirement from the NBA, the former Bullets guard fell prey to a nasty addiction to painkillers. This addiction even led him to get arrested for a theft of $14,000, which was a heavy blow to the former NBA player’s image.

Eventually, Chapman was able to overcome his addictions and is now pursuing different ventures and getting back in touch with the NBA with his very own podcast. But what was the story behind his arrest?

Rex Chapman was arrested for a theft of $14,000

In 2015, Rex Chapman shockingly pleaded guilty to a case of theft in an Apple Store in Scottsdale. As per ESPN, the former Hornets player was sentenced to probation and asked to pay more than $15,000 to the Arizona-based Apple Store. Furthermore, Chapman was also asked to complete 750 hours of community service after pleading guilty in this shoplifting case.

However, Chapman is now determined to turn things around after such tragic incidents. The retired NBA player has now started the ‘Owned by Rex Chapman’ podcast, through which he is getting his foot back with the league’s happenings.

Chapman has also interviewed several Hollywood stars and NBA personalities for his show. All of these are good signs that he is well on his path to recover from a tragic past and build a better post-retirement life for himself.