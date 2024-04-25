Former Clippers Star Jumps Ship After Damian Lillard and Co. Look Lackluster by Pascal Siakam Led Indiana Pacers

Few teams have been able to level the series against the home squad, this post-season. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. have somehow managed to accomplish that in Game 2. As expected, the Bucks-Pacers matchup in the first round of the playoffs has been a spectacle thus far. While Pascal Siakam has the crop in this race to the second round, leading the post-season with 36.5 points per game, Dame-time has kept the Bucks afloat. In fact, the turn of events in the series has even forced Lou Williams to take his word back after he initially backed the Milwaukee Bucks to win.

On the recent episode of the ‘Run It Back’ show, the former Clipper talked about the major turnaround by the Pacers in Game 2. The former NBA star humbly acknowledged that he had the Bucks winning the series after the first game. However, the Indiana boys made an impressive comeback and leveled the series with a dominant 125-108 win. After witnessing the showdown, Williams stated that his previous take stands corrected by Siakam,

“After game one, I said Milwaukee’s gonna run off with this series, this is gonna be an easy one. Indiana completely changed the narrative, and completely changed my mind on how this thing was gonna go.”

Williams credited Siakam, who was the leading man in Game 1 with 36 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists, even though the Pacers lost. Next game, he dropped 37 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists and helped his team level the series. With his performance in the first two games, Siakam became only the second-ever Pacer after Reggie Miller with back-to-back 35+ point games in the playoffs.

The Pacers forward didn’t just force Williams to change his stance on the series, but he has also proved that his team is on par with the Bucks. Notably, the Milwaukee franchise is missing their biggest player because of a calf injury. According to coach Doc Rivers, “He’s getting closer” to a comeback.

A major shift in momentum can be expected once Giannis comes back on the court as he has averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks, per game in the regular season. Even though Lillard has taken charge of scoring in his absence, the Freak Time duo will offer a much bigger challenge to Siakam and Co. upon his return.

Shams Charania provides an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis’ injury was a big setback for the franchise. Unfortunately, the calf injury took him down and the Greek Freak has missed the first two games of the playoffs. According to Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic’, Giannis might not make a comeback anytime soon. He said,

“I’m told he [Giannis Antetokounmpo] has at least started to do some stationary jump shooting and that was a big development for him. But still not much cutting, no scrimmaging, no all-out running yet.”

Charania said that it seems like Giannis will take about another week or so to be game-ready. In his opinion, the Bucks should focus on playing without their star player. While the Bucks are missing their star player, the Pacers are creating one in Pascal Siakam, leading the playoffs in points. Even though he’s facing close competition from rival Damian Lillard, who is only trailing behind by two points, Siakam leading the charts is a huge booster for the team.