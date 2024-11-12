Former Duke and OKC Player Kyle Singler Posts Concerning Video, Gets Heartwarming Support From Kevin Love

On Tuesday, former NBA player Kyle Singler posted a concerning video on Instagram, which features him standing in a dimly lit room without a shirt and rambling disconcertingly. The post quickly went viral on social media and drew the attention of his former college rival Kevin Love, who sent a message to those closest to the forward.

In the video, Singler claimed he was being silenced and was worried that he would be harmed. He said,

“I need to make an announcement because I feel like my voice is getting silenced. My community is f****d. Every day, sh*t is being thrown my way. I’ve been mistreated and abused. Neglected. Made into a mental example. I fear for my life every day.”

Love left a comment on the Instagram post, writing, “I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please.” He took to X to share a more detailed message, writing,

“To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched – please shower him with the love and support he needs plus deserves,” said Love. “I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community – let’s show up for one of our own.”

The Heat forward has experience regarding mental distress as he is one of the first advocates of mental illness in the NBA. In 2018, Love revealed that he struggled with anxiety to destigmatize professional athletes talking about their mental health issues.

Love always comes forth to support any player who opens up about mental distress, so it’s no surprise that he rushed to Singler’s aid.

Singler’s career in the NBA

The forward spent five seasons in the NBA but the statistics don’t tell the true story of how good of a player he was. Singler spent four seasons at Duke and became one of the best players in the program’s history.

In his four years in college, Singler averaged 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on 43% shooting from the field. Singler won the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award after leading the Blue Devils to a National Championship in 2010.

The Pistons drafted him 33rd overall in the 2012 NBA Draft and he finished his debut season in the NBA as one of the best rookies. Singler earned an All-Rookie Second Team nod after averaging 8.8 points, and four rebounds per game.

In 2015, Singler was traded to the Thunder in a three-team deal. His role drastically changed once he arrived in Oklahoma City. He went from a starter with the Pistons to a third-string player for the Thunder.

He spent three full seasons with the Thunder until the team waived him in 2018. Unable to find a new home in the NBA, Singler decided to play in Spain. Little over a year later, he announced his retirement from basketball.