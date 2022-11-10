Former Giannis Antetokounmpo Teammate Donte DiVincenzo Expresses ‘Shock’ Over Stephen Curry’s ‘Down to Earth’ Nature

It’s good news for Dub Nation, with reports of Donte DiVincenzo returning post a hamstring injury coming in. The former champion looks to provide some aid to the struggling bench of the Warriors. The 6ft 4″ guard could help chip in at scoring, given his ability to shoot the ball.

Earlier this summer, DiVincenzo signed a 2-year $9.3 million deal with the Warriors. Unfortunately, three games into the season, the Big Ragu suffered a hamstring injury, leading to him missing the next straight 8-games, amid which the Warriors only won twice.

Donte DiVincenzo scrimmaged today, expected to be good to go for Friday’s game, coming off his hamstring injury. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 9, 2022

However, the two-time NCAA champion is expected to be back in the lineup as Golden State host the red-hot Cavaliers at the Chase Center on Friday night. Thus providing a much-needed boost to Coach Kerr’s bench, which has been struggling from the start of the season.

During a recent press conference, DiVincenzo spoke about having Stephen Curry as his leader post playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Donte DiVincenzo heaps praises of Stephen Curry, ‘The Leader.’

Having been drafted by the Bucks, DiVincenzo played some of his formative years in the league alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, even being part of the 2021 championship team. Witnessing the Greek Freak’s dominance at firsthand, the 25-year-old was eager to play under Stephen Curry.

Addressing the media ahead of his return on Friday, DiVincenzo had the following to say about Curry’s leadership skills post being teammates with Giannis.

“You know I played with a really dominant great leader in Milwaukee in Giannis,” said DiVincenzo.

“And coming here, obviously hearing so much about Steph, he’s really shocked me in terms of how down to earth as a person, down to earth as a leader and as a basketball player, and how damn good he is. Also, I think the greatest thing is about him off the court and on the court is he’s always willing to listen, and that’s what makes him such a good player and a good leader.”

Donte DiVincenzo on how impressed he is with Stephen Curry: “You know I played with a really dominant great leader in Milwaukee in Giannis… ” pic.twitter.com/xdqsa9RMWm — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 9, 2022

DiVincenzo cemented the image of Curry being one of the most unselfish players this game has ever seen.

Donte DiVincenzo aims to run the second unit alongside Jordan Poole.

While Poole may be off to a slow start this season, there is no denying the 23-year-old’s ability to make long-range shots. Thus DiVincenzo’s potential pairing with him off the bench could make the Warriors unlimited ammunition on the shooting front, given the presence of Splash Brothers.

Donte on his return potentially helping JP: “My energy, my defense…playing with JP and trying to get him back to where he was, busting my ass last year and doing the same thing. I want his mind completely free and just out there open.” — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 9, 2022

DiVincenzo’s return does bring a sigh of relief for the Warriors as they host the promising Cavaliers team.

