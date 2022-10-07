“Is Andre Iguodala Racist?”: Warriors Veteran, Who Was Once Fined $10,000, Makes Borderline Comments on Donte DiVincenzo

Andre Iguodala is one of the respected guys on the Warriors Bench – only for his Basketball leadership, not for his remarks.

Andre Iguodala is back in the news again—this time for a comment he made. Iguodala, who isn’t afraid to express himself, has been relatively free of controversy for the past five years. But then all things changed when the racist nation attacked.

He wanted to compliment his new teammate, Donte DiVincenzo, saying he deserves to be classified as one of the best guys in the league. And then it all went wrong. He had to say just that, but he had to bring in Donte’s skin color into it.

Read into it however you want, there are racist undertones, saying that the other white players to play are not at the same level as anybody. Some 450 or so players play in the same league and are all at one particular level to be there.

Although Andre might have meant is as a joke, however, his problematic history sure led people to believe otherwise.

Andre Iguodala has a history with racist remarks – this is not the first time he’s said something controversial

In 2017, Andre Iguodala was slapped with a $10,000 fine for saying something very unlike a Golden State player. We all know how Draymond Green trash talks, but Iguodala decided to say something trashy.

When asked about whether he knew he was sitting out the game, his comment was, “Nope, no clue. I do what my master says“. It can’t be a mistake because he purposefully used incorrect grammar.

He also used the N-word multiple times when asked about the loss to the Timberwolves. How can you be offended to the point where you raise a hue and cry about a man using it in a derogatory term but use it just like you would use “dude” when talking with each other?

Will the league stay quiet if the script was flipped?

If it was the other way around, there would be riots on Twitter, asking for the players’ heads. Reverse racism is not a thing. Comments about a race in a degrading way are just racism, whichever way it is pointed out.

Readers, commenters, and opinion voicers will be called snowflakes for reacting strongly to this comment. That is for certain. But take a step back and imagine someone like Luka Doncic saying this about one of his African American teammates—you wouldn’t be quiet.

Will he be fined or reprimanded? Not likely, since it’s not as brazen as his last comment. But, sir, Iguodala, choose your words carefully. Kids and young players are looking up to you.

