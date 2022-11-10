“Anthony Davis for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green”: Stephen A. Smith Proposes Wild Lakers-Warriors Trade

Television personality Stephen A. Smith proposes a wild trade between the Warriors and Lakers, sending Anthony Davis to the Bay Area in exchange for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The ESPN analyst suggests Rob Pelinka get on the phone with Bob Myers and Joe Lacob to materialize this deal.

Seeded 12th and 14th, respectively, in the western conference standings, it’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Warriors and Lakers. The Californian teams boast of some of the biggest names in the business, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. However, both franchises are currently below +500.

While Golden State’s struggles aren’t as worrisome as the purple and gold, they look nowhere close to being the defending champs, especially with Curry being the only sole facilitator on the offense as Klay and Draymond seem to have gathered a lot of rust.

Also read: “Trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis!”: ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Has a WILD Solution to the Lakers’ Troubles

Speaking of the Lakers, the mix on the roster hasn’t been in sync from the very go, coupled with constant injuries, especially in the case of AD.

However, ESPN’s Stephen A proposed a plan that could solve issues for both the California parties.

Stephen A. Smith’s mock trade for Warriors-Lakers.

Addressing their poor start to the season, the Warriors have been majorly struggling with their defense while the lack of shooting continues to be a deterrent in the case of the Lakers. Thus Stephen A suggested a plan that could solve issues at both ends.

“If I’m the Los Angeles Lakers, I might pick up the phone and call Bob Myers and Joe Lacob and say ‘Anthony Davis, give me Klay Thompson and Draymond.”‘

Stephen A. Smith’s trade idea on NBA Countdown: Lakers receive:

– Klay Thompson

– Draymond Green Warriors receive:

– Anthony Davis Wilbon and Rose said no. Do you agree?#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/aM2jF3uqd6 — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 9, 2022

Nonetheless, the trade remains a double-edged sword for both teams. While Davis can be an invaluable asset for Golden State, given his versatility and rim-protecting skills, his injury-prone nature remains a matter of concern.

On the other hand, the Lakers could benefit from the sniper abilities of Klay, but adding Draymond to the mix of Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook might not be the wisest decision.

The situation in LA seems more bothersome than that in the Bay Area.

Seem what it be, the Warriors have won 4 championships in the last 8-years, with their core pretty much intact surrounded with talented budding talent in the form of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman.

Sadly, the situation in LA LA Land continues to get worse, with the franchise failing King James, whether it be the misfit Russell Westbrook, injury-prone AD, or the lack of shooters on the roster.

Also read: “LeBron James, AD, and Russ Don’t Need Us to Figure it Out”: Iman Shumpert Hasn’t Given Up On the Lakers’ $130M Trio