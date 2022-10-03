Former Lakers Coach Once Claimed Shaquille O’Neal Could’ve Killed Men If He Went Down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Route

Shaquille O’Neal could’ve killed men if he went on a mean streak like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did, according to Byron Scott

Kevin Garnett once said that he thanks God Shaquille O’Neal was raised right. Because of he wasn’t the rest of the NBA would’ve been in for a world of hurt because he most certainly had the physical tools to dish it. Especially during his first 7-9 years in the league, Shaq had a perfect combination of fat and pure muscle.

However, as we all know, ‘The Big Aristotle’ was quite the lighthearted man. Sure, when he was on NBA hardwood, he was all business. But at the same time, his natural demeanor off it was nothing close to that.

Byron Scott’s final season with the Lakers came during that 1996-97 season where Jerry West managed to snag both Shaq and Kobe Bryant in a single offseason. He would go on to explain the difference between the former and another Lakers big-man legend.

Byron Scott on Shaquille O’Neal not having a mean streak

Byron Scott saw firsthand just how a young Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant approached the game during that ‘97 season. While on the ‘Icons Club’ podcast with Jackie MacMullan (at the 10:00 mark of the pod), he would go on to compare Shaq to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in terms of their ferocity when on the court.

“Kareem had a mean streak. If you hit Kareem, you’re going to get an elbow back. If Shaq had that mean streak, because he was so nice, with that strength that he had, he could’ve killed people on the basketball court. He could’ve dominated even more so than he did,” said Scott.

Scott played with Kareem on the Lakers during their title runs in the 1980s and so he had the unique perspective of being around 4 of the greatest Lakers of all time: Magic, Kap, Kobe, and Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t all ‘sunshine and rainbows’

Shaquille O’Neal wouldn’t be on the Mount Rushmore of NBA big men if he didn’t have that edge to him. Sure, Kobe Bryant did scoff at his work ethic, claiming the Lakers would’ve won 10+ chips if he stayed in shape. This doesn’t mean that when Shaq got on the court he took everything easy.

It could be said that something needed to happen for him to bring out his competitive edge as the game had gotten quite easy for him (minus the free throws).

One such instance would have to be when he dropped 61 points on the Clippers in front of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after Kareem said that he didn’t play his way because he didn’t have any championships. But then again, the way the NBA was officiated in the 70s and then the 2000s, getting away with a cheeky elbow to the gut was much harder.