Former Lakers Star Hilariously Brings Up Gary Payton Amidst Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter Incident

The Caitlin Clark-Chennedy Carter incident during the last Fever vs Sky game has caught everyone off guard. Moreover, it has triggered divided opinions among NBA enthusiasts. While most of them criticized Carter and other players for being brutal against Clark for no good reason, former Lakers star Nick Van Exel put a funny spin on the situation by recalling one of his own tussles with Gary Payton.

Exel tried to jog the memory of fans, pointing at an instance that happened during a preseason game of his rookie year with the Lakers in 1993. On X, he wrote, “I didn’t hear none of y’all crying when @GaryPayton pushed me across the court my rook yr in preseason,” with some laughing emojis to his post.

I didn’t hear none of y’all crying when @GaryPayton pushed me across the court my rook yr in preseason. 🤣😂🤣😂 — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 1, 2024

Interestingly, before this post, Exel addressed the Caitlin Clark situation, citing that he is a big fan of the 22-year-old and it’s unfortunate that people have turned so sensitive now, even in sports.

He wrote, “She’s a baller. Sh*t like that is going to happen. I’m on to boxing for the day.” Exel believes that since Clark is also a great trash talker, she must learn to deal with such instances.

Lmao. Lotta sensitivity on here today. I’m a big CC fan but if you dish it be able to handle it and she’s handling it but folks on Twitter crying more than she is. She’s a baller. Shit like that is going to happen. I’m on to boxing for the day. 🤦🏽‍♂️ ✌🏾 — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 1, 2024

There’s no denying that the Fever guard enjoys sizing her opponents just as much as any other athlete. So, for her to receive some pushback on it is only fair game.

It looks like the entire league is after her because she’s the center of attention, especially in the media. However, there might be a way to keep it strictly competitive, but according to Matt Barnes, Clark’s teammates are not onto it yet.

Matt Barnes calls out Caitlin Clark’s teammates

After the clip of Clark being hip-checked by Carter went viral on the internet, Barnes took to social media to share a solution. The NBA veteran said that incidents like this often happen, and will continue as long as Clark is on her A-Game. However, his problem is with her teammates who aren’t rushing to her defense. He said,

“Y’all are supposed to protect the asset, protect the star. Although it’s a team, she’s a star and you always protect the star.”

While Barnes saw it as a part of the game, Austin Rivers took to his social media to claim that the players attacking Clark were jealous of her. He said,

“This woman comes along and brings the world in and is now giving y’all that proper attention and respect…And instead of being appreciative and acknowledging that, you guys are coming at her with these hate-a** comments.”

There’s no right or wrong in this discussion. While this has divided the opinions of fans, it is just the start of her rookie season, and given the amount of attention she is receiving, such incidents will keep coming in her career.