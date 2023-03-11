“Nick Van Exel Was One of the Best Point Guards”: Damian Lillard Showered Former Lakers Star With High Praise

Damian Lillard might not have added a championship to his resume yet; however, he is one of the best guards to suit up. A sharpshooter that is instantly defended when crosses the half-court line, Dame is an inspiration for millions of kids from around the world.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard recently revealed who that player was for him while growing up. During the media availability of the 2023 All-star Weekend, the 3-point contest winner showered Nick Van Exel with love.

Lillard was asked:

“Who’s a player from NBA history you feel like is forgotten or under appreciated today that you grew up watching?”

Naming the former Lakers star, the 6-foot-2 guard further said:

“Nick Van Exel. He was cold. He was one of the best point guards. I just think he’s forgotten. When I was coming up, I always loved Nick Van Exel. Loved his game, how crafty he was, he could shoot, he was an underrated athlete. And I just feel like people don’t talk about him. He don’t get credit for the type of player he was.”

Who was Nick Van Exel?

Van Exel was one of the craftiest players in the history of the game. A 2nd round pick, Nick was an undersized point guard that took on the baton from Magic Johnson as the Los Angeles Lakers’ next star.

Being one of the swiftest athletes, “Nick the Quick” developed into one of the most captivating players in the league.

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-1 star never won a championship or any other major accolades. However, his only All-Star appearance came during the 1997-1998 season- his final season with the Purple & Gold, Nick recorded 13.8 points, 3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

Over the span of a 13-year career, Van Exel managed to lodge 14.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

Damian Lillard in the 2022-2023 season

The Blazers are having a turbulent season sitting 13th in the West with a 31-35 record.

However, despite Portland’s failures, Dolla has been having quite an impressive individual campaign.

In the 53 games he’s played, the 6-time All-NBA player has recorded 32.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

