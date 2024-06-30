Former NBA Champion Explains Klay Thompson’s Feelings Amidst Paul George to Warriors Talks

The 2024 NBA free agency may see some big-name free agents signing with new teams and forming new alliances. But one of the biggest question marks this offseason is, where will Klay Thompson go? Thompson will be a restricted free agent this summer. But instead of the Golden State Warriors discussing a new contract with Klay, there have been rumors of the team pursuing Paul George.

Advertisement

Former NBA champion Jeff Teague recently explained what Klay Thompson must’ve been feeling like on the latest episode of the Club 520 Podcast. Instead of pursuing their long-time veteran guard, rumors are that the Warriors may be willing to sign Paul George to a max contract. And according to Teague, Thompson should be pissed.

“How would you feel if you were Klay Thompson though? ‘All the work I put in, my career is better than his. I done all this in Golden State and y’all gonna offer him a four-year max (contract) and y’all don’t even wanna talk to me about what I want?”

Klay Thompson is a restricted free agent this summer. And after opting out of his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George is another All-Star that will be a name up for grabs in free agency.

Per the rumors, the Warriors may be willing to give Paul George a max contract. Jeff Teague pointed out that Klay Thompson has given it his all to the Golden State Warriors franchise.

The 6’6 guard helped bring 4 NBA championships to the franchise and helped build what the Warriors dynasty is today. And for Golden State to not even discuss what contract Klay wants is something Jeff Teague feels Thompson should be pissed about.

Can the Warriors sign Paul George?

It does not seem like the Golden State Warriors have what it takes to sign Paul George to the contract he is looking for. The Warriors already have players with huge contracts on their payroll.

And for GSW to even consider a move that would bring Paul George to the Bay Area would require the team to get rid of big contracts like Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, or even Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors may not be willing to part ways with other key rotational players in the hopes of bringing another star to pair with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. But given how there are only a couple of years left to Steph’s prime, is it not the right move to bring in another star in the hopes of another championship?

Let’s see where the chips land when the dust settles.