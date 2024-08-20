Former Nuggets Guard Claims He’d be Angry if Stephen Curry Shimmied on Him After His Shot

May 2, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Denver Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson (3, left) during the first quarter of game six of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry revolutionized the game of basketball with his ball-handling and effortless shooting nearly a decade ago. However, Curry is not only known for his long-range daggers but also his slick moves after hitting the shots. Former Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson talked about handling Curry’s disrespectful moves and also recounted the experience of guarding him on the court.

Lawson was a guest on the Raw Room podcast when the hosts brought up an old clip of Curry crossing up the former and sinking a three. The video was from his tenure in Denver.

Lawson wasn’t very thrilled about the way he felt trying to guard Curry. And even though he gave Curry his flowers, the 36-year-old admitted that he would’ve been furious if Steph hit him with a ‘Shimmy’ after draining that shot.

“I’d be mad if he hit the shimmy or something. I’ve been tight but nah…He didn’t turn his back.”

The video displays Lawson guarding a young Curry when the Warriors were in town to play the Nuggets. The clip shows Curry’s ability to use screens unconventionally.

Steph is widely recognized for his ability to handle the ball in tight situations as well as his shooting skills. And the video highlights both of Curry’s best attributes.

The Chef received a screen to get rid of Lawson. Now, usually, players tend to go over or under the screens to stay attached to their defensive assignments. As Ty was trying to go over the screen, Curry used the momentum of Lawson’s body to snatch his ankles by going in the opposite direction before draining a contested three.

Even though Ty was able to make it back in time to contest Curry’s shot, the Warriors guard barely faced any difficulty sinking the three even with a hand in his face. Luckily for Lawson, Curry did not hit him with his signature ‘Shimmy’.

However, the Nuggets guard did collide with the Warriors’ screen as Curry broke his ankles. That was a bit embarrassing for him as well. But to his credit, he recovered quickly.

However, Lawson did state after the video was played that he would come prepared the next time he appears on the podcast. He’d be bringing clips where the hosts Jalen Collins and King Dunlap were embarrassed on the field during their NFL careers.

Steph had been a shooter ever since he came into the league. But he still hadn’t developed his long-range skills of draining a shot as soon as he crossed the half-court line back then. However, even a decade ago, Curry was using screens in an unorthodox manner to manipulate defenses to get open threes.