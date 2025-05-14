“It’s Bananas”: Shocked by Stephen Curry’s Ridiculous Workout Routine, 2x NBA Champion Makes Honest Admission

Mar 21, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward David West (3) celebrates during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Warriors defeat the Mavericks 112-87. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry makes greatness look effortless. His deep threes, slick handles, and stamina often give the illusion that it all comes naturally. But behind all that magic is a brutal work ethic that few ever get to see, and even fewer can handle. Those who have been around the Warriors’ superstar often sing praises of the same.

Advertisement

David West, a two-time NBA Champion who played with Curry on the Warriors from 2016 to 2018, recently opened up about just how grueling Steph’s daily grind really was. And even for a seasoned vet like West, it was mind-blowing.

On The OGs podcast, he confessed that he simply couldn’t match what Steph was doing, and that wasn’t easy to admit for someone with over a decade of NBA experience. What stood out most to West was Steph’s consistency. As per West, Steph didn’t take any days off and would be back on his grind every day.

“You know how long it would take somebody to do this stuff that he’s doing in a minute, two minutes. Hitting 50 straight threes and then moving and all this…It’s bananas. So, it’s no secret why he’s the way he is, right? He just works at that level,” West said.

Being around Curry and the Warriors as a whole felt like stepping into another world for West. The structure, the discipline, the attention to detail, it was unlike anything he’d experienced before. And it wasn’t just Steph. Kevin Durant was there too, making the environment one of the most elite the West had ever seen.

Now involved in coaching AAU kids, West initially thought he could pass down some of Steph’s training secrets. But reality hit fast.

David West couldn’t teach 12-year-olds how to work out like Stephen Curry

Steph revolutionized the league and made everyone follow in his footsteps. It wasn’t because he invented something new, the three-point line has been in existence since the 80s, but because he made it look so easy. While many players have become great three-point shooters, no one does it quite like the Chef.

Similarly, what West witnessed from Steph during his Warriors stint, he believed he could teach a thing or two to the AAU kids. In 2024, West said on Jefe Island, “I’ll never forget the first time I saw Steph working out. You know me, I’m in the NBA, but I’m literally learning because I wanna be able to give it to the kids.”

But the reality check hit him hard. “I’m watching him work out and there’s nothing that I can ask a 10-, 11-, or 12-year-old to do,” West added. While the Stephen Curry style of practicing is difficult to teach, one can focus on how he must’ve started. If 12-year-old kids start with the basics, like Steph did, they might end up doing what he does now.