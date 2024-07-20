Former Nuggets Player Predicts Russell Westbrook’s Role with Nikola Jokic and Co.

After completing a buyout with the Utah Jazz, All-time NBA triple-double leader Russell Westbrook is expected to join another triple-double maestro, Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets will potentially be Westbrook’s sixth squad in five years, which indicates his diminishing value. But he can still be an asset off the bench for the team. On that note, the panel members of the Gil’s Arena podcast discussed whether the 35-year-old should continue his NBA journey with the Nuggets.

Advertisement

The former NBA athletes on the show had differing opinions about Westbrook’s future in the league. While Brandon Jennings suggested a move to the Milwaukee Bucks, Arenas hinted a return to the Lakers where Russ had a rather underwhelming tenure in the past.

Meanwhile, Kenyon Martin, who played with the Nuggets for seven seasons, liked Westbrook’s fit with Nikola Jokic and Co. Martin pointed out that Westbrook can be a leader of the second unit, performing the same role as Jokic.

The 2017 MVP’s ability to run the floor and rack up rebounds at a high clip alongside his passing chops would offensively sustain a similar type of rhythm. Martin argued,

“When Nikola [Jokic] is off the floor, you got somebody else to push the pace, get rebounds, and play the same role. I think they put him [Westbrook] in the same role as they got Nikola playing. The dribble hand-offs, you let him be the facilitator…and all that Nikola is doing.”

The former Denver star then highlighted that since Westbrook doesn’t have lofty expectations around him anymore, he could thrive without any pressure on him. As someone who is yet to win a championship, Russ will be extra motivated to win it all with a squad that has done it before.

Rashad McCants also liked Westbrook’s fit with forward Peyton Watson in the second unit. However, the crew agreed that Westbrook’s shooting struggles will bother him anywhere he goes.

Meanwhile, not everyone is a fan of the 2017 MVP’s move to the Nuggets.

Skip Bayless abhors the idea

On UNDISPUTED, Paul Pierce suggested that Westbrook should be Nuggets’ starting guard alongside Jamal Murray, instead of coming off the bench. However, co-host Skip Bayless, who doubts Westbrook’s capabilities as a veteran leader, couldn’t disagree more. He even believes that the move can be catastrophic.

Since it is rumored that Jokic has urged the Nuggets to sign the former Thunder guard, Bayless said that the Joker will regret making such a demand if things don’t work out. On X, Bayless wrote,

“Just to be clear about this, if the Nuggets do what Paul Pierce suggests, and start Russell Westbrook at point guard, it will be a DISASTER … and Joker will soon be saying privately, ‘What was I thinking?'”

While Bayless’ comments can be harsh, he does have a point. Westbrook’s inconsistent defense, wayward shooting, and erratic ball-handling can often upset an offense’s rhythm drastically. It has happened way too often in the last few seasons, which is a huge reason why squads have preferred to trade him.

On the other hand, he shows sparks of greatness every now and then. Playing alongside Jokic can be the answer at the tail-end of his career as the Joker is a terrific stabilizer.