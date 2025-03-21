Former All-Star Shockingly Puts The Clippers’ Playoffs Chips In Ben Simmons

The Clippers have been relatively consistent in the West this season. With a 39-30 record, they are currently seventh in the Conference and are eyeing a playoff spot. Last month, they added Ben Simmons to the roster on a one-year deal with the hope that it might strengthen their side. However, Simmons has been an injury-prone player and he’s already sitting out games for the new franchise.

Simmons started off well for the Clippers averaging 8.7 points, 5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2 steals in the first three games. He shot 66.7% from the field. He then went on to miss 10 consecutive games due to injury. Overall, Simmons has played eight games for the franchise and is averaging 4.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4 rebounds.

Despite that, Kenyon Martin seems to have a ton of faith in him. On a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, the former All-Star said that he wouldn’t want to face the Clippers in the playoffs. He is confident that Simmons will turn things around and will help the Clippers.

“He will help you in the playoffs. He’s still capable of guarding…You can put him at the five at times…He defends and he’s still 6’10 and a willing passer, he’s going to rebound,” Martin said. In sharp contrast to his faith in Simmons, Nick Young gave his opinion on the Clippers star. He said Simmons lacks the mentality to be a good player in the playoffs.

“If you don’t shoot the ball because people talking about you, you don’t do certain things because of the media. Somebody is making you change your whole game, I don’t know if I can have him out there,” Young said.

At the beginning of his career, Simmons was a promising star. However, due to several injuries, his career trajectory took a hit. While it’s admirable that Martin is standing by him and showing his support, there’s not much to support his claims. Simmons only played 15 games last season and this season he’s averaging 5.9 points and five rebounds per game. This inactivity and lack of effectiveness is a major factor.

Ben Simmons said basketball is his life

A lot has been said about Simmons over the last few years. However, he rarely speaks in his defense. In theory, the 6’10 point guard/power forward is one of the best additions to any team, but due to his lack of consistency, his dedication to the game has been questioned by fans and the media.

During a recent interview, he said, “Basketball is my life. I don’t want to play with my life. So that’s who I am. It’s in the family, it’s in the blood. This is what I do. It’s like walking. I love it. This is just what I do. Wake up, basketball’s my thing. And I love the game.”

He’s grateful for the opportunities basketball has provided. And even when he’s not directly involved in a game for his team, his life still revolves around basketball. His post-retirement plan also involves basketball as he’d be interested in coaching young players.