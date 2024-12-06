Novak Djokovic’s Most Gracious Acts for His Biggest Rivals Ft. Giving Juan Martin del Potro Grand Farewell

They say Novak Djokovic first kills the legs and then the souls of his opponents on a tennis court. However, off it, the Serb’s respect for his rivals and friendliness make him a gem. Djokovic’s recent trip to Argentina serves as another great example of this.

Djokovic traveled for 17 hours from Qatar to Buenos Aires with the sole purpose of giving Juan Martin del Potro a grand farewell. He accepted the US Open 2009 champion’s invite to play him in an exhibition match. The match was not only sold out but featured the likes of Gabriella Sabatini in attendance. Del Potro won the match 6-4, 7-5, and their emotional moments were seen throughout the world.

Here are three other instances of Djokovic going out of his way to show his support for some of the biggest names in tennis.

Helping Rafael Nadal in fighting Covid-19 in Spain

In 2020, the world was in a panic mode after a lockdown was imposed in most countries due to Covid-19. Spain was one of the badly affected nations at the time.

Djokovic, who has a deep connection with the country, decided to help out victims there by donating an undisclosed amount to the Swiss Red Cross. Nadal, alongside Spain’s NBA superstar Pau Gasol, was in the process of raising funds for the organization in the country, targeting $12.3 million. They reached out to many athletes across the world, and Djokovic responded swiftly.

Nadal acknowledged Djokovic’s contribution, calling him a “class act” for it.

A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus.

Class act Hvala Nole! pic.twitter.com/ypnRPHIZAd — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 3, 2020

Playing an exhibition match with Grigor Dimitrov for charity

A few months ago, Djokovic accepted Grigor Dimitrov’s invitation and traveled to Sofia, Bulgaria, to play the home favorite in an exhibition match. The proceeds eventually went to the Grigor Dimitrov Foundation, whose purpose is to give orphaned and underprivileged children a fighting chance in this world.

Both players had fun and eventually called each other “Balkan Brothers,” as it was a rare instance of Bulgaria and Serbia coming together on a tennis court.

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov putting on a show in more ways than one at their exhibition match pic.twitter.com/SHRDhH1FXq — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 17, 2024

Djokovic made it to Roger Federer’s farewell at Laver Cup 2022

The most poignant moment of the Laver Cup 2022 was when Federer cried with Nadal, holding hands after their doubles contest. It was Federer’s last-ever professional match. However, the tournament gained even more significance when Djokovic joined Team Europe.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer coaching Andy Murray at the Laver Cup 2022 will never cease to give me chills… History that we’ll never see again. pic.twitter.com/wkwIcpQBdt — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) August 31, 2024

Djokovic played two singles and a doubles match at the O2 Arena in London. He captivated the crowd not only with his performance but also with his heartfelt speech. The Serb felt “grateful and privileged” to witness this emotional moment firsthand.

“I think we would all agree this was one of the most beautiful moments anyone has experienced on a tennis court. It’s mixed emotions. Sadness because one of the greatest athletes of all time is leaving the sport, but on the other hand, seeing him happy with the way it all played out.”

It marked the final appearance of the ‘Big Three’ on a tennis court together. This unforgettable moment reminded everyone of the lasting impact they have had on the sport.