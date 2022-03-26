“Frank Vogel campaigning for LeBron James as MVP is laughable”: Skip Bayless mocks the Lakers head coach for buttering up to LBJ only to save his job

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless throws shade at Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for singing praises of LeBron James and campaigning for him as the MVP.

It’s been a rough ride for the purple and gold this season being at the receiving end of endless criticism and scrutiny. At the brink of falling from the play-in tournament contention, the Lakers were title favorites at the start of the season.

However, on the bright side Lakers Nation got to witness the greatness of LeBron James in his 19th season in the league. The four-time champion is staring at a potential scoring title this year. Recently, James surpassed Karl Malone as the second all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

The Lakers superstar has been breaking records on a nightly basis, looking to surpass Kareem-Abdul Jabbar as the all-time scoring leader in the league. There is no denying LBJ is playing at an MVP level, but his team’s struggles stand as a roadblock between him and his 5th MVP trophy.

Nonetheless, head coach Frank Vogel believes LBJ deserves to be in the MVP conversation, adding nobody has played better than the eighteen-time All-Star.

With Vogel giving James his flowers, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless took a dig at the Lakers coach.

Skip Bayless finds Frank Vogel calling LeBron James the MVP laughable.

With the Lakers underperforming this season, a lot of uncertainty looms over Vogel’s future with the team. During the recent trade deadline, there were rumors of the Lakers front office planning to relieve Vogel off his duties. Luckily for him, that didn’t happen.

However, his chances of continuing with the team seem highly doubtful. Thus his recent comments of crowning James as the MVP were highly entertaining for Bayless.

An avid critic of King James, Bayless never hesitates to undermine the four-time Finals MVP’s GOAT status. Addressing him as the phony GOAT, Bayless had predicted the Lakers not winning the chip from the beginning and a failed marriage between Russell Westbrook and the team.

Thus with Vogel’s recent comments on James being the MVP, Bayless couldn’t help but take to social media.

Vogel, (laughably) campaigning for LeBron for MVP, is obviously just campaigning to keep his job, hoping LeBron decides to keep him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 26, 2022

Often addressed as LeGM, it is no secret that James played a crucial role in the front office decisions. The superstar is known to have the final say in most of the trades and signings.

While Bayless is entitled to his opinion, it’s very unlikely that Vogel repeats as coach next season.