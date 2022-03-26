“I don’t have the desire to eat meat anymore”: Cade Cunningham becomes the latest NBA player to turn vegan after Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham reveals turning to veganism, having lost the desire to eat meat.

After having a slow start to his debut season, Cade Cunningham is finally living up to the expectations of a first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Though the Pistons are far away from playoff contention, they have something to look forward to the next season, with Cunningham.

The 20-year old has led his team on several occasions and was also the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge this year. The Pistons have a young core boasting Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, and Jerami Grant but need the right pieces around them.

While talking about Cunningham’s rookie season, the former Oklahoma State player is averaging 17.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 5.5 APG. The 6″6′ guard is only going to improve with time.

Recently, Cunningham confessed to turning vegan and addressed its benefits. The Pistons guard added that meat doesn’t attract him anymore.

Cade Cunningham becomes the latest athlete to turn vegan.

NBA players turning towards veganism seems to be growing, with Cunningham being the latest to join the list. Some other players who have gone vegan in the past include Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and JaVale McGee.

Apart from NBA players, sports personalities such as Venus Williams, Justin Fields, and Alex Morgan are amongst others to turn to veganism. With many athletes sharing their experiences of turning vegan, Cunningham had the following to say.

“As a vegan, I don’t have the desire to eat meat anymore,” Cunningham said. “I’m at the point now where it’s almost unappealing. I’ve done a lot of research and stuff on veganism. So, at this point, I’ve heard so many more things that are cons instead of pros about meat that it’s not really very appealing to me anymore. It’s actually crazy. I feel like I could eat less now as a vegan. My stomach has shrunk a little bit to where I don’t need as much food just because my body can use all the food that it eats.”

In the past, several athletes have expressed the benefits they have witnessed after turning vegan, ranging from improved stamina and faster digestion.

It’s great for Pistons fans to see their player showcase this kind of discipline and hard work only to improve his craft.