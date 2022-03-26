“It was once you couldn’t be a certain seed and win MVP”: Ja Morant continues his rally for Devin Booker as an MVP candidate taking an indirect dig at Adam Silver

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant calls out the NBA for having double standards in their MVP selection process.

The 2021-22 season has been a breakthrough year for Grizzlies guard Ja Morant the former ROTY has shown us signs of a potential superstar. With their recent win over the Pacers, Morant and co have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

After being heavily overlooked as a playoff contender, the Grizzlies have put the league on notice. Morant, who in his All-Star debut started for the west, made a case for the MVP and MIP simultaneously. However, it is unlikely he may get either of them.

Nonetheless, the Grizzlies guard is not happy with the league’s criteria for the MVP selection. Recently, Morant expressed his displeasure over not having Devin Booker as a top 3 candidate for the MVP. The Grizzlies All-Star seems perplexed on the league’s way of selecting the MVP.

Also read: “Y’all just witnessed the coach of the year, DPOY & MIP tonight”: Ja Morant hypes up his Memphis Grizzlies after the 132-120 win over Kevin Durant and the Nets

Morant, who in the last season had Stephen Curry as his MVP despite the Warriors being a low seed, is surprised how Booker is not in the race, with the Suns having the best record in the NBA.

Ja Morant believes Devin Booker deserves more respect.

Currently, sitting on 60-wins, the Phoenix Suns have displayed an overall team effort to perfection. The Monty Williams team was an impressive 11-4 without veteran guard Chris Paul, who made his return from a thumb injury on Thursday night against the Nuggets.

During CP3’s absence, Booker elevated his game to another level, averaging 28.2 PPG, 7.2 APG, and 4.6 RPG. D-Book was highly efficient from the field, having shooting splits of 52.1/40.3/89.8. The former Kentucky player has had the likes of Isiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, and Morant applaud him.

With the noise growing to have D-Book in the MVP conversation, Morant tweeted about how the league has different agendas for the MVP every season.

it was once you couldn’t be a certain seed and win MVP but looks like that has changed . 🤷🏽‍♂️ wasn’t gon speak on this but it’s obvious it’s whoever they want . — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 25, 2022

Surprisingly, last season Morant had Stephen Curry as the undisputed MVP despite the Warriors having a mediocre record.

However, Morant would clarify this with the following tweet, saying he had issues with the team’s seeding being a priority to win MVP.

are you not proving my point? 😂 the reason behind steph not winning was his teams seeding lol . https://t.co/LkhpbNpL7a — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 25, 2022

Also read: “Devin Booker is the MVP!!”: Kyrie Irving seconds Isiah Thomas’ take on the Suns guard getting his due after the latter drops 49-points on MVP Nikola Jokic

Well, Morant does make for a compelling argument. This season’s MVP looks to be anyone’s considering the list of candidates.