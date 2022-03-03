Basketball

“Frank Vogel has more IF statements than an Excel formula”: Lakers coach gets hilariously trolled by NBA Twitter for his recent update on where team stands

"Frank Vogel has more IF statements than an Excel formula": Lakers coach gets hilariously trolled by NBA Twitter for his recent update on where team stands
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"LA Lakers, I could give you 20-points in 20 minutes": 41-year old Jamal Crawford is ready to take up Shaquille O'Neal's challenge of suiting up for the purple and gold
Next Article
Ashleigh Gardner Covid: Australian all-rounder to miss initial two games of ICC Women's World Cup
NBA Latest Post
"I hate losing, I feel like poop right now": LeBron James expresses his anger as the Lakers fall seven games below +500
“I hate losing, I feel like poop right now”: LeBron James expresses his anger as the Lakers fall seven games below +500

Lakers superstar LeBron James vents out his frustration as his team is on the verge…