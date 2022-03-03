“Frank Vogel has more IF statements than an Excel formula”: Lakers coach gets hilariously trolled by NBA Twitter for his recent update on where team stands

Frank Vogel believes his Lakers will have a “chance” if Anthony Davis returns in time, but fans have had enough of his IFs.

The Los Angeles Lakers consisting of some of the best players in the NBA of the last 15-20 years have been one of the biggest disappointments this season. Why? Well, there itself is the answer to the question, they are old.

But the trouble their 28-year-old superstar presented throughout the season has been much bigger than any of the veteran’s declining careers.

Anthony Davis has missed his team’s 24 games this season, and as things stand the Lakers are 27-34 and might struggle to keep themselves in Play-in seeding.

Their 8x All-Star forward is set to miss probably the remainder of the regular season, giving the Pelicans and the Blazers a chance to close in. But Frank Vogel believes that can be avoided if 4-5 of his IFs come true.

NBA Twitter is sick of Frank Vogel and his IFs

There might not be any seat hotter in the sports world than the Lakers head coach’s seat in LA. The man has suffered enough scapegoating for the failures of LeBron James and Co throughout the season and will continue to do the same, provided he keeps giving awful and obvious statements like these.

And NBA Twitter has had enough of it.

Frank Vogel has more IF statements than an Excel formula. 😂 https://t.co/QPVbRkKkEk — Positive Residual (@presidual) March 3, 2022

Now you get why the Lakers have been running around loops?

damn frank vogel with a six-way parlay https://t.co/85OJcjtcXe — alex (@steven_lebron) March 3, 2022

They want him out asap.

Frank Vogel must go. Tonight. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) March 2, 2022

Yes Jeanie, Time to Chop Heads! let’s start with Frank Vogel https://t.co/FZWEOMGKqB — DTLF (@DantheLakersFAN) February 28, 2022

LBJ can have several more 25-30 points games for the Lakers, and they wouldn’t stand a slight chance of winning even half of their remaining 21 games if they play with the attitude they are playing since the All-Star break. Without AD back in the lineup, even that is looking impossible to attain.