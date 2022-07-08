“Free Kyrie Irving, he wanna be a Laker so bad”: Nets star shows up in Crypto.com Arena for an LA Sparks game, NBA Twitter goes into a frenzy

The Lakers get yet another hint by Nets’ star Kyrie Irving with his consistent presence in Los Angeles for one reason or another.

A franchise goes through all permutations-combinations and all the aftermath before making a deal that involves more than $80 million combined. When they are thinking to deal a $36.9 million player for a $47 million player on their last years of contract and the latter is Russell Westbrook of 2022, not 2017, it takes even longer.

Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are going through that very scenario. And it’s taking a long time as it should. The Nets are assessing how would they approach each game if they pair up Westbrook with Ben Simmons which would strangle their offence on shooting and floor spacing.

While the Lakers are reportedly busy getting themselves a Seth Curry instead of Joe Harris, who the Nets want to send alongside Irving in the deal, the 2016 champion with LeBron James and Cavaliers is lurking around LA every now and then.

Kyrie Irving shows up in Crypto.com Arena for an LA Sparks game

The 7x All-Star New York resident was first practising in a gym in LA for some reason. That had everyone talking about how he wants to be with the Lakers when his contract expires next year and even now if his club finds his trade value.

“As of yesterday, he was [still in LA]. He was playing with some [NBA] guys out in the Valley. pic.twitter.com/xOLWsxBjDw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 7, 2022

Those talks before Kyrie opted in his last year which was a player option, led to KD putting in a transfer request. That in turn had Brooklyn assessing deals for both the prolific players making it their 3rd big loss in transfers in the space of 5-6 months.

And Irving is not going to hold on to any antics that can further push the narrative of LA being his favourite destination to play. On Thursday night he pulled up to a WNBA game between LA Sparks and Seattle Storm taking inside the Crypto.com Arena which is where he’d play if he gets traded to his desired team.

Kyrie at the Sparks game in LA 👀 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/YaxzDQH48X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2022

NBA fans on the internet were onto him quickly.

