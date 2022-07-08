“The Nets want 2.5% ownership stake, Tim Connelly’s children, and Kevin Garnett too”: NBA Twitter roasts Sean Marks’ offer for Kevin Durant

The Minnesota Timberwolves refused the Brooklyn Nets’ offer of Kevin Durant, which had them sending Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and four 1st round draft picks in exchange.

In November last year, Kevin Durant signed a 4-years $190M+ extension with the Brooklyn Nets. Nonetheless, owner Joe Tsai didn’t know what lay ahead of him, with KD shocking everyone recently with a demand to be traded, having not played a single season of his extension.

Though teams have already begun lining up with their offers, the Nets are in no hurry to rush and want the best deal possible for the two-time Finals MVP, even if it means waiting till training camp. Speaking of Durant, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are his top destinations to be traded.

However, Nets GM Sean Marks and the front office aren’t thrilled with any offers they’ve received. The Brooklyn team will be looking to rebuild, expecting a host of first-round draft picks and a perennial All-Star in return for the Slim Reaper.

Also read: “Raptors will not give up Scottie Barnes for Kevin Durant”: Toronto hold their #4 pick from 2021 untouchable in trade talks with Nets

Reportedly, the Nets were interested in striking a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who refused, with President Tim Connelly declining the wishful demand.

NBA Twitter reacts to the Minnesota Timberwolves declining the Kevin Durant offer.

The Brooklyn Nets asked for Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and four 1st round draft picks for KD. The T-Wolves had no interest in the deal, especially after signing KAT for a 4-years $224M supermax extension. While refusing to trade for Durant, the Wolves acquired Rudy Gobert.

Surprisingly, the Minnesota team agreed to part with four 1st round draft picks, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, and Jarred Vanderbilt, when it came to the three-time DPOY Gobert.

NBA Twitter had some interesting reactions when they learned about the T-Wolves and Nets talks not materializing.

The Nets’ offer to Minnesota: Timberwolves send:

-KAT

-Anthony Edwards

-4 First Round picks

-Tim Connelly’s children

-2.5% ownership stake

-$100 gift card to Outback Steakhouse

-Kevin Garnett Nets send:

-Kevin Durant — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 8, 2022

Imagine what? Being stupid enough to take that? — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 8, 2022

Joe Tsai ain’t playing around 🤯 — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) July 8, 2022

The Nets might have just gone overboard with their demands, especially with the T-Wolves already having something going with KAT, Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and many more.

Also read: $200 million-worth Kevin Durant uses emphatic Chet Holmgren night to advertise the all new KD 15s