French Basketball Players That Made it Big in the NBA Featuring Victor Wembanyama

Throughout the years basketball has grown exponentially in popularity globally. There are more foreign-born players in the NBA than there have ever been. One of the powerhouse nations responsible for this shift is France. Their gold medal match against the USA isn’t the only time they’ve stepped onto the world scene. It’s been in the works for multiple years but people are finally taking notice.

Aside from the United States, there is only one country that has produced more NBA talent than France and that is Canada. The nation located in North America has produced 62 NBA players, while France is not too far behind with 52 players. French players have a skill set that stands apart from the majority of NBA talent.

Although most French players aren’t uber-athletic, their sound skills make up for it. However, a few players have been able to break out to the top of the NBA world.

Nic Batum

Clippers forward Nic Batum isn’t the most flashy player in the NBA but he remains one of the most reliable. The 6-foot-8 forward is in his 17th year in the league and is still going strong. Although he isn’t the player he once was, he is still able to provide impact in many ways on the basketball court.

Batum’s most memorable years came as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. The trio consisting of the Frenchman alongside LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard proved to be a formidable foe in the Western Conference. However, Batum’s best statistical season came with the Hornets in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Batum is no longer a starter but is one of Clippers coach Tyronn Lue’s mainstay in the rotation. He is an example of how to form a great career despite never being a star.

Joakim Noah

Noah wasn’t born in France but he comes from French descent. His father, Yannick Noah, is one of the country’s greatest athletes ever in the realm of tennis. Unlike Batum, Joakim Noah was a star in the NBA. He may have never won a championship but Chicago fans recognize the 13-year pro as a Bulls legend.

The 6-foot-11 big man anchored the Bulls’ dominant defense during their reign in the 2010s. In the process, he evolved from a promising role player to a star in his role. Noah has a sizeable list of accolades to his name. He is a two-time All-Star, three-time All-Defensive member, and even made an All-NBA team in the 2013-14 season.

However, his most impressive accomplishment is earning the 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year award. In that same season, Noah finished fourth in MVP voting.

Rudy Gobert

Sticking to the roots of French basketball, Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert is home-grown. Born and raised in France, Gobert was never a top-rated prospect entering into the NBA. Regardless, he has crafted his career into an amazing one, and will go down as one of the greatest defenders ever.

The three-time All-Star may not be the best offensive player, but his impact on defense is undeniable. As a result, the awards committee has recognized Gobert’s efforts on multiple occasions. He boasts four Defensive Player of the Year awards, along with seven All-Defensive team selections. He is easily one of the best players to come out of France but there remains one player ahead of him.

Tony Parker

Without question, the greatest French player of all time is Spurs legend Tony Parker. There isn’t another player from the nation who owns a similar resume as Parker. The six-time All-Star didn’t just perform in the regular season but he carried his success over when it mattered most.

More often than not, fans don’t mention Parker’s name among the best point guards of all time. However, he as a very compelling case for consideration at the very least. The 6-foot-2 guard is the only French player to win an NBA title. He won a total of four in his career, including Finals MVP in 2007 against the Cavaliers.

The cherry on top to his outstanding career was experiencing his name enshrined into the Basketball Hall-of-Fame to live on forever. Parker’s contribution to basketball helped change the trajectory of the sport in France. Today, there are plenty of players who are capable of taking the torch from Parker and running with it farther than he ever did.

Notable young French players

There are a few French players that are worth noting. There are none more notable than Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. The first overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft has emerged as a superstar in only his second season. Although he has his entire career ahead of him, his ceiling is among the greatest to ever play.

He isn’t the only French youngster with high hopes for him. In the 2024 NBA Draft, France witnessed history as the top two picks were French-born players. Hawks took Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick, while the Wizards selected Alex Sarr with the second. Sarr joins another young French star in Washington, Bilal Coulibaly.

The basketball scene in France is only getting bigger, with prospects such as Nolan Traore who is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Behind Wembanyama, France will continue to grow into a powerhouse in basketball.