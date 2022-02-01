"Friday nights are for my wife unless LeBron James is on TV!": Greatest Hater ever, Skip Bayless admits how much he loves his career... or just the Lakers superstar

Skip Bayless hilariously reveals just how much he is dedicated to Lakers superstar LeBron James, and no one can believe it

LeBron James can be a very riveting NBA player to obsess over, we will admit that much. But by golly does Skip Bayless knock it out of the park, farther than anyone else in that category.

We here at the SportsRush have come to adore Skip Bayless. Sure, we may not agree with a lot of his takes. But the memes this man creates? Jesus Christ, if they aren’t put in the Louvre tomorrow, you can paint us the darkest shade of flabbergasted.

Speaking of turns though, apparently, it is supposed to be Skip Bayless’s wife, Ernestine Sclafani’s turn every Friday night… we’re sorry for the image that may have just popped into your head. But… it seems that she isn’t even much of a priority when it’s time for a certain man, with a mustache, some low sideburns, and looooong goatee, to grace the court again.

In case you couldn’t tell, we mean LeBron James. At the end of the day, who else in the world could have a goatee that luscious?

Skip Bayless admits that Friday nights are for LeBron James if he is playing an NBA game at the time

Jokes aside, we have to give Skip Bayless credit where it’s due. The man not only decided to become infamous as a hater of LeBron James, he damn near made a career out of it. And, as much as other people might criticize him for it, frankly, we just respect the hustle.

Still, the man can go just a little off the rails here and there. And recently, apparently, the man had one such time.

“Friday night is date night…unless LeBron’s playing” Skip Bayless is different 😭

Again, we respect the hustle. But damn Skip!

Personally, I’m a 20-year-old, and even I don’t have that level of commitment to any player.

People may criticize him constantly right now. But, without a doubt, when it’s all said and done, every fan of the NBA is going to miss him.

Sorry, we just HAD to end it on a meme. It IS Skip Bayless after all.

