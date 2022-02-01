“Stephen Curry always sees the silver linings. He’s Mr. Brightside!”: Ayesha Curry takes it to Twitter to compliment the Warriors’ superstar after he dropped 40 against the Rockets

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry gets praises from his wife Ayesha Curry, after his huge game against the Rockets

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors matched up against the Houston Rockets tonight and emerged victorious. Coming into the game with a 5-game win streak, the Dubs hoped to extend it to six, and they did just that. After a long 17-game gap, we witnessed a spectacle we’d all been waiting for. Stephen Curry decided to shake off the rust and went 7/14 from the deep. This was the first time since the December 23 matchup against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies that Steph made 7 or more triples.

Also Read: “Man, passing Kobe Bryant, that’s nice!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts to making NBA History yet again, passes the Black Mamba for the most 20-point quarters

Steph had just 16 points till the 5-minute mark of the 3rd quarter, but then Kevin Porter Jr. made the biggest mistake of the night. He came up to Curry and trash-talked him. Curry replied in the way he knows best, and scored 24 points in the remaining 17 minutes of the game. Curry finished the night with 40 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Ayesha Curry talks about how Stephen Curry is the same, both on and off the court

After the game, everyone expected to get a big reaction from Steph about the trash Kevin Porter Jr. talked. However, there was none of that. Instead, Steph called it ‘fun stuff’ and said he doesn’t play much into it.

Stephen Curry on the trash talk from Kevin Porter Jr.: “Fun stuff like that happens in the game. I take it all as entertainment and sometimes you need a little boost. I never really play into it much. Obviously, I didn’t say anything back so just hoop and have fun with it.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) February 1, 2022

Ayesha Curry saw the post-game interview and decided to talk up her beloved.

He’s like this in real life too. Literally rolls with what comes his way and always sees the silver linings. Mr.Brightside. My favorite person in the universe. https://t.co/64zMyTJWdc — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) February 1, 2022

Also Read: “THANK YOU KEVIN PORTER JR FOR IGNITING STEPHEN CURRY!”: Warriors’ fans thank the third-year Rockets player for trash talking the Chef, results in a 40-point night

It is Steph’s nature that makes him quite different from the other superstars all around the world. He had a sense of calmness about him, which is unnerving for the opponents.