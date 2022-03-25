“From draining threes to raining As”: JR Smith shows off his midterm grades

JR Smith has been on a journey of learning and his latest post shows how far he has come. The NBA champion showed off a row of straight As.

A sixth-man of the year, an energetic dunking machine, a three-point machine, and now a straight shooter in college, the life of JR Smith is incredible.

A character off the court, JR has been loved and cheered by the NBA fraternity. Coming from a small neighborhood in New Jersey, JR embodied the hustle culture.

Throughout his years in the league, he was revered as a sharpshooting guard. He was also known for lavishly spending his money which is something he has spoken at length about.

How pursuing a college degree has changed JR Smith.

You gotta put the time in!!! pic.twitter.com/gdVSH95MP6 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) March 25, 2022

Just one year after retiring from the league, JR joined North Carolina A&T University. NCAT happens to be the largest HBCU in the country.

In a podcast, he revealed that he joined the college because he knew that his money would change lives. JR has gone about documenting his life in college and has spoken at length about the humbling experience.

The former Cleveland Cavalier is also part of the college’s golf team. He recently was cleared to participate in an NCAA tournament and garnered his former teammate LeBron James‘ support.

Through his most recent post, JR has shown off his results. A string of As for the mid-term was posted to Twitter and fans have shown their support.

To pursue a degree in a later stage of life is well worth applause, and helping out your community while doing so, is worthy of acclaim.