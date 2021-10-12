“HOW AMAZING IS THIS!!! I’M PROUD OF MY BROTHER JR SMITH!”: Lakers’ LeBron James puts out a tweet in support of his former teammate during his first golf tournament

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James took it to his Twitter to show love and support for his former teammate JR Smith

Former NBA star JR Smith started out the second chapter of his life earlier this year. After an initial struggle with NCAA, JR was allowed to play golf for the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The NCAA has cleared J.R. Smith to play golf for the NC A&T Aggies 👏 pic.twitter.com/vLP8y4Lm35 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 24, 2021

Also Read: “I would miss playing with Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal on learning about the Bulls legend’s decision to retire in 1993

This decision had a lot of people cheering for JR, and sending him best wishes for his new journey. Stephen Curry and LeBron James were two of the guys who showed their support via Twitter. Recently, JR Smith played his first tournament for the North Carolina A&T team. He was beyond excited about the same and expressed the same through his social media.

Pulling up to the range at my first college tournament! pic.twitter.com/RDNJGhiRaw — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 11, 2021

LeBron James praises JR Smith for his wonderful collegiate debut

JR Smith played in the NBA for 17 seasons. During that time, JR Smith won 2x NBA Championships and was honored with the 6th Man of the Year honors once. Out of those 17 seasons, Smith played 5 with LeBron James. During that time, the two became really close.

When JR Smith made his debut for the North Carolina A&T team, there was no one happier for him than his brother LeBron James. James took it to his Twitter to show his happiness and pride.

HOW AMAZING IS THIS MAN!!! DAMN IM BEYOND PROUD OF MY BROTHER! https://t.co/i4Vsi8Pskk — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2021

Also Read: “There’s a serious calmness about Steph Curry which is extremely deadly”: Kobe Bryant recognized the Warriors’ unanimous MVP’s killer instinct before anyone else did

While Smith’s debut wasn’t the best, he has a lot of time to get things right, and a lot of people backing him up.

On the other hand, LeBron James’ Lakers aren’t having the best preseason as well. They have gone 0-4, and things seem out of sync for them. However, this is just the preseason, and they’re still a newly assembled team. What actually matters is how they show up in the season opener against the Warriors on the 19th, and how they go on from there.