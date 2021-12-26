“I’m still willing and want to play basketball, my phone number hasn’t changed”: JR Smith declares his availability for a ten-day contract, in light of the franchises signing former NBA players

Former NBA player and current freshman at the North Carolina A&T state university JR Smith is ready to return to NBA for a short stint.

With many players entering the league’s COVID health and safety protocols, the NBA has allowed teams to sign players as fillers on short-term contracts. The short-handed rosters and postponement of games have seen organizations sign former NBA players on ten-day contracts.

Recently, the Boston Celtics signed Joe Johnson and C.J. Miles to a ten-day contract. While the LA Lakers signed Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison, and Stanley Johnson. Commissioner Adam Silver stated that he has no plans to pause or postpone the season despite the growing COVID cases.

With veterans returning to play ball, JR Smith announced his availability for a ten-day contract on Twitter. The two-time champion is currently pursuing a degree in liberal studies. The 36-year old was in the news lately for making his Golf debut for the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

In light of former NBA players returning to play as replacements, Smith tweeted about wanting to return for a ten-day contract.

JR Smith declares his availability to return to the NBA.

Smith played sixteen seasons in the NBA, averaging 12.4 PPG on 41.9% shooting from the field. The former sixth man of the year has played five seasons with LeBron James on two separate teams, winning two championships alongside him.

With the LA Lakers having six of its players in the COVID protocols, Smith may be the perfect replacement player for the team. The former Cavs player has sniper-like abilities and can shoot the ball from long range. One of the main drawbacks of the purple and gold team this season has been its shooting.

So since we just giving out 10 days to see who wants to play. I’m still willing and want to play basketball. My phone number hasn’t changed. 🤲🏾 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 26, 2021

Though many had their doubts over Smith going back to the classroom, his 4.0 GPA in the first semester has silenced everyone. The former Lakers guard keeps giving glimpses of his new journey through his social media account.

“I can’t even describe the feeling… especially when you don’t think you can do it… you always hear about your disabilities…” JR Smith got a 4.0 in his first semester at college!! 🔥 @TheRealJRSmith pic.twitter.com/y7pm5F0gnj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 14, 2021

With the Lakers signing former players like Darren Collison, it won’t be surprising to see Smith suit up with James.