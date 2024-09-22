“Full-Time Starter”: Jonathan Kuminga Describes His Goal Ahead of Potential Extension Deadline With the Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribles during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Warriors had a dismal 2023-24 season, but Jonathan Kuminga was a silver lining. The forward featured heavily, primarily due to Draymond Green missing several games due to suspension and injuries before establishing himself as a starter in the lineup. The 21-year-old has gotten comfortable in that role and doesn’t intend to give it up in the upcoming campaign.

On The TK Show, host Tim Kawakami asked Kuminga if he would mind losing the starting spot and coming off the bench. He replied that he wouldn’t be averse if the team asked him to. However, the forward has bigger ambitions. He said,

“I am not thinking about that right now but I am working towards it, me being a full-time starter. I am not even worried about what is going to happen.”

Last season as a starter, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting an efficient 53.1% from the floor. The forward is in the final year of his rookie deal and is reportedly seeking a five-year, $225 million extension.

However, the Warriors are burdened with the heftiest luxury tax bill and are unwilling to pay him the max. They have until October 21 to find an agreement with Kuminga on a new deal. If they don’t, the forward will be a Restricted Free Agent next offseason.

Will Jonathan Kuminga prove he is worthy of a big extension?

During the conversation with Kawakami, Kuminga was asked about the areas in which he improved in the offseason. The forward revealed that he watched a lot of tapes during the offseason to understand what he could do better. He said,

“It’s always been my thing to just work on certain things and get better, and I feel like shooting threes I got much better.”

Last season, the 21-year-old attempted only 2.2 three-pointers per game and banked only 32.1%. The volume and conversion rate are far from what’s expected from a player starting for a team aiming to compete for a title.

However, he has worked on it during the offseason and assured Kawakami that he’d take more shots and convert at a higher rate in the upcoming season.