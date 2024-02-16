Gary Payton Net Worth: What Is 2024 Slam Dunk Contest Judge Worth?

Mar 17, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Former NBA player Gary Payton watches his son participate during a practice day before the first round of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA player and Hall of Famer Gary Payton has been named as one of the five judges for the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contest. Besides Payton, two former contest winners, Dominique Wilkins and Fred Jones, have also been named to lead the group of judges, including Hall of Famer Mitch Raymond and Indiana Pacers star from their ABA days, Darnell Hillman.

With Gary Payton being named one of the judges, fans, especially the newer generation, are interested in looking up the Seattle SuperSonics legend’s name. Many are also wondering about the total net worth of the 2006 NBA champion, a veteran in a squad consisting of Shaquille O’Neal and the Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Net Worth $50 million

Born July 23, 1968

Age 55

Nationality American

Marital Status Divorced

Introduction

Gary Payton is a former NBA point guard widely considered one of the greatest in his positions of all time. Payton is best known for his 13-year career with the erstwhile Seattle SuperSonics, which was relocated to form the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.

During his basketball career, Payton has also played with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat. Payton won an NBA championship with the Heat in 2006 and was nicknamed ‘The Glove’ for his impressive defensive abilities.

Early Life and Education

Gary Payton was born on July 23, 1968, and is a native of Oakland, California. He attended Skyline High School with former NBA player Greg Foster and was later recruited by the Oregon State University in Corvallis, where he played at the collegiate level from 1986 to 1990. During his senior year, Payton was featured in the cover story of Sports Illustrated as the nation’s best basketball player.

Payton was a consensus All-American, a 3x All-Pac-10 selection, and both Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in 1987. By the time of his graduation, Payton held the record for most points, field goals, three-point field goals, assists, and steals for Oregon State. He still holds all these records except for career points and three-point field goals.

NBA career

Payton entered the league with star-studded expectations as the Seattle Supersonics’ 2nd overall pick from the 1990 draft. Though he struggled in his initial two seasons, he proved himself to be one of the best point guards in the league. His duo, alongside Shawn Kemp, was famously nicknamed the “Sonic Boom.”

Spending 13 seasons with the SuperSonics, Payton became a 9x NBA All-Star, earned nine consecutive selections to the All-Defensive First Team, and 2x selections to the All-NBA First Team. He was also the steals leader and the Defensive Player of the Year in 1996.

Payton won his first NBA championship towards the dawn of his career with the Miami Heat in 2006. Payton’s incredible career was further glorified when he was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and selected as part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

NBA Earnings

Gary Payton spent 13 seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics and became one of the best point guards in the league. However, after being traded from the SuperSonics, Payton enjoyed his role as a journeyman, earning him an NBA championship with Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal in 2006.

Of course, Payton has earned big bucks in his 17 seasons in the league. The former DOPY earned $104 million through his storied NBA career and was one of the highest-earning guards at his peak.

Net Worth (2024)

Gary Payton’s current net worth is estimated to be around $50 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Movies/TV

Like many other NBA superstars, Gary Payton has also tried engaging in the glitz and glory of Hollywood fame. The 9x All-Star has shown his acting prowess in popular movies such as White Men Can’t Jump, Jump, Like Mike, and the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Charities

Gary Payton is extremely charitable and has made numerous contributions of both time and money in giving back to the community. Payton set up The Gary Payton Foundation in 1996, providing a safe place for recreational activities and education for underprivileged kids in his hometown, Oakland. Payton also hosts an annual charity basketball game as part of his foundation.

He has lent his time and support through financial contributions and his presence to the Boys and Girls Club of America and Make-a-Wish Foundation. His contributions to the community since his earliest days of playing professional basketball led to the Sporting News naming him in the ‘Good Guys in Sports’ list in July 1999.

Other FAQs about Gary Payton

Does Gary Payton have an NBA ring?

Gary Payton has one NBA ring with the Miami Heat in 2006.

Is Gary Payton in the Hall of Fame

Gary Payton was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

What is Gary Payton known for?

Gary Payton is best known for his defensive prowess as a player. He was also one of the best point guards in the league during the peak of his career with nine NBA All-Star selections.

Who is Gary Payton’s son?

Gary Payton’s son, Gary Payton II, plays as a shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. GP2 went undrafted during the 2016 NBA draft and was first signed into the NBA by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017. After playing sporadically as a two-way player between the NBA and the G-League, Payton II has earned a permanent spot on Steve Kerr’s Warriors roster for this season.