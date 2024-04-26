Missing 2 Straight Playoff Games, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Status for Bucks-Pacers Game 3 Proves to Be Worrisome

Apr 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) watches from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

A lot is at stake as the Indiana Pacers gear up to host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3 of their first-round playoff matchup. In the buildup for Game 3, the spotlight remains fixed on the Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose presence on the court hangs in uncertainty due to injury woes. Antetokounmpo incurred his calf injury during an April 9 regular season contest against the Boston Celtics. He has been sidelined since then, even missing out on the first two home games of their series against Indiana.

Still recovering from his left soleus (calf) strain, Giannis’s status for Game 3 remains “doubtful”, per the Bucks’ latest injury report. The Bucks have already conceded a home loss in the Greek superstar’s absence. Milwaukee could lose their grip in the series if their centerpiece continues to miss crucial games down the road.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has offered a glimmer of hope, revealing that Giannis was active on the court during practice sessions leading up to Game 2. “He shot today. He was on the floor… He’s getting closer,” Rivers remarked optimistically. But the road to health still seems to be a tricky one for the two-time MVP.

Recent reports have pointed to Giannis possibly needing a two- to four-week recovery window. The Bucks could also be without their other star, Khris Middleton, who has been marked as “questionable” for the upcoming game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight. Middleton is currently reeling with an ankle injury he picked up in Game 2, which also caused him to leave the previous game prematurely. On top of those two stars, Chris Livingston is doubtful for Milwaukee with a non-COVID illness, and Bennedict Mathurin remains out for the Pacers with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

With both Middleton and Giannis uncertain for the game, the Bucks will be heavily reliant on their recent acquisition, Damian Lillard, to lead the Bucks into battle. The former Trail Blazer has already proven himself to be worthy of leading the squad in Giannis’ absence.

However, the Pacers have proven to be a matchup nightmare for Milwaukee this season. The only game the Bucks have won against Indiana this season needed a 64-point performance from Antetokounmpo. So the Wisconsin team could be on trouble on the road without their centerpiece.