Gatorade Takes Shot At Jayson Tatum For ‘Passing 300 Cups’ To Teammates

Shortly after the men’s Team USA Basketball opened their 2024 Paris Olympics account with a 110-84 win over Serbia, Jayson Tatum’s day took a u-turn. Mockers targeted the Boston Celtics star for being benched throughout the game. To make matters worse, Gatorade joined in on the ridicule, making fun of the 26-year-old with a ‘passing the cup’ reference.

The mockery initially stemmed from a parody account on X, called NBACentrel. They took a playful jab at Tatum by comparing him to Thanasis Antetokounmpo, an NBA player infamous for his bench-warming role. The caption humorously read, “BREAKING: Jayson Tatum passed 300 Gatorade cups to his teammates, breaking Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s record”.

After this derogatory remark sparked widespread discussions, Gatorade fueled this drama further. They pulled Tatum‘s leg in the comments, responding, “Man of the people”. Even though the beverage company later deleted this response, the damage was done. NBACentrel was quick to screenshot the comment to quote the initial post and instigated Tatum.

“Hey Jayson Tatum, you gonna take this from Gatorade?”.

Gatorade’s response caught everyone’s eye because of their close connection with Tatum. The latter burst onto the scene after becoming Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2016. On top of this, the 5x All-Star became the face of their Gx Collab Bottles advertising campaign in 2023. This year, he extended the partnership, starring alongside Caitlin Clark in an ad narrated by Michael Jordan.

Following this unexpected response, the brand might have some explaining to do to Tatum. However, the situation was much simpler for Steve Kerr.

Kerr explained his decision to bench Jayson Tatum

Soon after the game’s conclusion, Kerr explained that the star power within the roster left him with no choice but to bench Tatum. However, he indicated that the Celtics star could soon return to the lineup in upcoming games. The 58-year-old also outlined his limitations as the decision-maker, mentioning,

“Jayson handled it really well. I talked to him today before the game that it may play out this way just with Kevin [Durant] coming back and the lineups that I wanted to get to. But that’ll change. Jayson is gonna play… He is a total pro. He is first-team All-NBA for three years in a row. I felt like an idiot not playing him. But in a 40-minute game, you can’t play more than 10”.

“He handled it really well. I talked to him today before the game that it may play out this way just with Kevin coming back… Jayson’s gonna play… I felt like an idiot not playing him” -Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/xwndCt6GW1 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) July 28, 2024

So, the stage is set for Tatum to silence his doubters. To do so, he must make the most of every opportunity he recevies to represent his nation in the Olympics. This remains his only path forward as fans eagerly anticipate his performance in the tournament.