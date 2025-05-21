Paolo Banchero Admits He Put His Duke Ties Aside When Michael Jordan Showed Interest In Him

There were a few players in the 2022 Draft class who were worthy of being the first pick. Among them were Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., and Paolo Banchero, the talented forward from Duke who was making waves in college basketball. When the time came for the Orlando Magic to make their selection, Commissioner Adam Silver called out Banchero’s name, marking the beginning of his rise to stardom in the NBA.

Banchero had already made a huge name for himself playing for the Duke Blue Devils, a program renowned for producing some of the best future stars. Traditionally, Duke shares a fierce rivalry with the University of North Carolina, another prestigious institution known for developing NBA greats. Naturally, during his time at Duke, Banchero developed a strong loyalty to the Blue Devils and their legendary coach, Mike Krzyzewski — also known as ‘Coach K’ — along with a sense of rivalry against UNC.

But when Michael Jordan made an effort to reach out to him, Banchero had no hesitation in tossing the rivalry out the window.

As one of the most influential basketball players of all time, Jordan has been a hero to many. Even new-generation stars like Banchero look up to him. So, when it came time to choose between an Adidas deal and a Jordan Brand contract, he picked the latter—despite his affiliation with a rival college.

Jordan was a legend at UNC, playing there from 1981 to 1984. He won an NCAA title with the Tar Heels in 1982 and was named the NCAA College Player of the Year in 1983.

For Banchero, however, a Jordan shoe deal mattered more than a relatively silly college rivalry, especially as he stood on the cusp of entering the biggest basketball league in the world. “That was easy,” Banchero said on The Pivot Podcast about ‘cutting ties with Duke’. “When it was MJ, it was easy.”

Banchero then revealed how Jamal Crawford, his friend, called him out of the blue one fine day, to inform him that ‘The Black Cat’, aka Jordan, reached out to talk about signing him. Crawford revealed that MJ “really wanted you to be a part of Jordan.”

“I was like, damn, for real? And he said, ‘he loves your game, loves about you, the right stuff.’ He said, We gotta get you to the brand. Like sh*t, that’s all you had to say, I think I signed with Jordan… I think right after Summer League…”

And thus, Banchero joined an elite group of NBA players tied to the six-time champion’s iconic shoe brand — a list that includes Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and Jayson Tatum. In fact, Banchero shares a strong relationship with Tatum.

Banchero’s bond with Tatum

Tatum, a fellow Duke alum, played a mentor role in Banchero’s early NBA journey, often training with him during the off-season. But when they met in the playoffs earlier this year, friendship took a back seat.

Tatum and the Boston Celtics didn’t have to break much of a sweat to get past the Magic. But that wasn’t due to any lack of effort from Banchero—he held his own. The Seattle-born forward showcased his offensive firepower, averaging 29 points and 4 assists as Orlando bowed out in five games.

After the series, Tatum had nothing but praise for Banchero and his growth. “I couldn’t be happier for him and the player he’s become,” he said.

Naturally, Banchero was also asked about facing off against his friend and mentor. Reflecting on their history, he said, “I’ve known Jayson since I was getting into college. I see him every summer. He’s someone I’m very familiar with—one of the guys I go to for advice.”

That said, Banchero acknowledged that Tatum is now also a rival. He believes the best way to show respect is by bringing his A-game against him on the court. And with a stronger Magic team around him, Banchero just might do that.