“Gave Me Like a Little Chills”: Anthony Davis Describes Moment When LeBron James and Bronny Created History

Ever since the NBA Draft in June, fans and the media have waited with bated breath to witness the first father-son duo in league history to share the floor. During the Lakers’ season opener against the Timberwolves, JJ Redick subbed in Bronny James during the second quarter, making history, as LeBron James and his son closed out the half with a 51-35 lead for the Lakers.

LA proceeded to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103, marking a successful start to their 2024-25 season. However, almost all of the celebrations surrounded the James family and the historic achievement they just recorded. The iconic moment even had Anthony Davis feeling emotional after the game.

“Fortunately, I’ve been a part of a lot of LeBron moments since I’ve been here. But that’s a special moment, I mean, something that you think about as a father…Just looking at them checking in at the same time at the scorers table, gave me like a little chills,” the Brow shared during a locker room interview.

Davis also touched on how he had spent most of the summer, training camp and preseason watching the father and son duo play together But seeing them together in Lakers livery at Crypto.com Arena felt like “it was a special moment,” AD admitted.

More importantly, it was a winning occasion as well. “This is the first time we had a LeBron moment that was something huge, and we won,” Davis added with a laugh.

AD sounds off on the moment LeBron and Bronny shared the court together. pic.twitter.com/fLaGmwD2ID — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 23, 2024

Previously, the Brow was part of the nights when LeBron James became the NBA’s scoring champion and when he became the first player to surpass 40,000 points. Unfortunately, both of those historic nights ended with a defeat for the Purple and Gold. Davis made it his personal mission to ensure that the third time would be the charm.

AD stole the show in LA’s season opener

AD scored the most points in a Lakers season opener since Kobe Bryant’s 45 points against Houston to open the 2007 NBA season. Over the last few years, LA had developed a bad habit of losing their opening night contests for each of the past six seasons.

The Brow was intent on breaking that streak tonight as he erupted for 36 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks to secure the win for LA.

He aggressively attacked the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, putting both him and Jaden McDaniels in foul trouble. Davis netted 13 of his 15 free throws while looking like the most energetic player on the court tonight.

The opening night game boasted lots of promising signs for the Purple and Gold, who will now look to build on their winning ways against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.