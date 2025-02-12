George Lopez Recalls How Kobe Bryant Stunned Wife Vanessa at All-Star by Winning MVP Instead of Coasting

Dec 29, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) reacts in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at the Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 99-82. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images

Comedian George Lopez recently joined Lakers legend Byron Scott on his podcast to reminisce about several of his top basketball memories. Lopez revealed a time when he attended the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles and gave Kobe Bryant a pep talk. The Mamba initially wasn’t planning to try hard in the exhibition match. His wife Vanessa wasn’t anticipating a big-time performance either, so what Kobe did next may have shocked her more than anyone else.

Advertisement

Lopez shared that Vanessa had told him she didn’t expect Kobe to play much in the second half of the 2011 All-Star Game. The longtime entertainer was taken aback by Bryant’s disinterest in dominating the competition, considering where it was being held. Vanessa said Kobe didn’t want to put on a show in L.A., but his stance changed quickly after talking with Lopez demanded he put in the effort:

“I said, ‘Hey, yo.’ [Kobe] came over and I said, ‘Vanessa said you’re not gonna play that much in the second half’… I said, ‘Hey listen, motherf*****, don’t let anybody leave this arena with that MVP trophy unless it says f***ing Kobe Bryant on it.'”

That pep talk was seemingly all it took to convince Bryant to lock in. After receiving the most votes of any player for the All-Star Game, Kobe reminded everyone why that was the case. The 18-time All-Star exploded for 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 3 steals in the West’s competitive 148-143 route of the East. While teammate Kevin Durant also pitched in 34 points, it was an easy decision for All-Star MVP.

This interaction between two legends of their respective genres demonstrated Bryant’s competitiveness and willingness to always accept a challenge. That mentality carried him through his Hall of Fame career.

Kobe Bryant knew the All-Star Game was heading in the wrong direction

It’s been more than five years now since Bryant passed, but the five-time champion knew the state of the NBA All-Star Game would continue to struggle in the modern era of basketball. Kobe said,

“I think the All-Star Game in general needs a little revamping. It used to be competitive. Fans wanna see the best pickup game in the world.”

Bryant explained how fans aren’t going to enjoy the lackadaisical play and wide-open shots from the best basketball talent around.

Bryant’s tenacious MVP performance in 2011 is a far cry from what people are witnessing in the All-Star Game today. The lack of competitiveness has resulted in bloated scores and an overall underwhelming display. If the NBA hopes to return the All-Star Game to its former glory, the league should heed Kobe’s advice.